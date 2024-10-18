A brutally honest review of Anthony Albanese's $4 million beachside mansion.

Our dear PM Anthony Albanese has been smashing glass ceilings to show us that yes, even the little guy can one day buy a $4 million beachside mansion… How kind of him.

Now, there's been a lot of huffing and puffing from both sides of the political fence on whether or not him buying this house makes sense with the upcoming election (it doesn't).

However, I'm not here to talk about politics. I'm here to talk about real estate. And let me tell you… this estate is giving real.

As a professional mansion perv, I can't help myself from staring into the homes of the 10% wondering what their lives are like and what my life would've been like if I were them.

It's a rare occasion that a rich person will allow you to look into their houses (usually because their blinds are closed, because they're most likely to be at another one of their 10 residences).

This is why realestate.com.au has become my best friend. I can look into the homes of the upper class in a perfectly ethical manor (kinda).

And this is exactly where I found our mate Albo's shiny new shack.

So the clifftop home is in Copacabana on NSW's Central Coast. According to realestate.com, the house is in "one of the most commanding positions on the clifftop."

Now, I don't know about you but I want nothing more than for my house to look commanding. I want people to come over and say things like "I love the way your home just tells me what to do" or "Your house is so unapologetic, it's inspiring."

The mansion also has "uninterrupted ocean and Sydney skyline views from all levels." This seems like an unnecessary dig at all of us who don't have views from our houses.

If you're lucky enough to have one of these 'view' things, I can bet you that it is most definitely interrupted.

The house in question. Image source: realestate.com.au

Albo's four-bedroom, three-bathroom house also features "an additional north-facing entertaining deck bathed in sunlight."

Now, I don't know much about direction but I know that north-facing anything is good. Why? Because whenever something faces north, it always gets signalled out. I refuse to research why north is the best because I wholeheartedly think my theory is the most convincing.

You don't want to face east because that's where the sun rises and if the sun keeps waking you up, you will start to get annoyed with it.

You don't want to face west because that's were the sun sets and it feels like a metaphorical end to your life every single day.

It's giving... uninterrupted and commanding. Image source: realestate.com.au

You don't want to face south because… ew, gross. You're telling me that you want me to turn my back on the rest of the world? No thanks.

Hence why north is the best and the only way rich people face… I mean, have you ever seen a rich person not face north? I highly doubt it.

And now, for the part that reads like erotica for the bad parallel parkers amongst us (guilty). The mansion has, "a huge double garage with internal access, and a turning bay."

Honestly, I am so poor that I can't even imagine what that would look like (extremely beautiful, I'm sure).

There's been many rumours as to why Albo has made such a large and questionable purchase so close to the re-election when the economic climate is hurting so many of his voters.

Some are theorising that it's him trying to quiet-quit, I am theorising that he bought this mansion for the same reason why every rich person buys a mansion… because they can.

