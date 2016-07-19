Diane Kruger and Joshua Jackson have ended their decade long romance.

Poor, poor Pacey.

Long-lasting celebrity couple, actress Diane Kruger and Dawson’s Creek star Joshua Jackson, have announced they have gone their separate ways.

via GIPHY

(Yes, Dawson is understandably devastated by the news…)

The pair have been together for ten years after they started dating when Kruger split from her husband of five years.

“Diane Kruger and Josh Jackson have decided to separate and remain friends,” representatives for the actors confirmed to People magazine.

Kruger — who has starred in films like Troy and Inglourious Basterds — just celebrated her 40th birthday, spending the weekend with her now-ex beau in New York City.

Diane and Josh join the ever-growing list of celebrity couples that have called it quits in 2016:

