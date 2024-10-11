How to hack your annual leave to get the most days off in 2025.

Yes, I am fully aware it's October (barely). But any second now, it'll be November, which is basically December and, oh look! Here's 2025, kicking down the door like the cool guy who just rocked up to the party with his boombox on his shoulder and when did it become 1989 again??

But I digress.

Watch: the horoscopes at the airport. Post continues below.

Holidays are one of life's greatest joys. At a close second? Free sh*t. Or… finding a great bargain. Getting half off. Discounts. Etcetera.

And one of my greatest joys is mooshing the two together by way of hacking public holidays to give my annual leave days a juicy boost.

'Free days off' is kind of like free money, which is unquestionably the best thing ever. And scoring whopping 16-day break for the price of just seven annual leave days? Well, that's better than half price, and it is 100 per cent possible in 2025.

It's girl math but better.

It's public holiday math.

And because these hacks aren't exactly state secrets, now is the absolute right time to be locking in the following dates with your boss, and giving yourself something big to look forward to as we inch closer to the new year. Even if it is technically a couple of months away still.

The magic of strategic planning.

Before we dive in, let's talk strategy.

The key to hacking your annual leave is to bookend public holidays with your own leave days. This way, you can create longer stretches of time off without using up all your annual leave. C'est simple, no?

Grab your calendar and a big, chunky red texta for crossing on the following dates, baby — 'cause you know who won't be at work? Me! I mean… you. You.

January 2025.

Kick off 2025 with an extended break by taking advantage of the Australia Day (January 26) public holiday. In 2025, this falls on a Sunday, which means Monday, January 27 is a public holiday.

Holiday hack:

Take four days of annual leave from Tuesday, January 28 to Friday, January 31. Combined with the weekend before and after, you'll score a luxurious 10-day break, for the very reasonable cost of four annual leave days, to ease into the new year right.

Days off: Saturday, January 25 — Sunday, February 2 (10 days).

Annual leave used: Four days.

April 2025.

Easter is always a goldmine for seasoned holiday hackers, and 2025 is no exception. With Good Friday on April 18 and Easter Monday on April 21, you've got the makings of a truly epic getaway here.

Holiday hack:

Are you writing this down? Take four days of annual leave from Tuesday, April 22 to Friday, April 25 (which is Anzac Day, another public holiday). This clever move will give you another huge 10-day break, and only cost you four of your precious annual leave days.

Days off: Friday, April 18 — Sunday, April 27 (10 days).

Annual leave used: Four days.

June 2025.

The King's Birthday holiday falls on Monday, June 9 in most states and territories (sorry, Queensland and Western Australia — you'll need to sit this one out).

Holiday hack:

Take four days of annual leave from Tuesday, June 10 to Friday, June 13. Voila! You've turned a long weekend into a nine-day holiday.

Days off: Saturday, June 7 — Sunday, June 15 (nine days).

Annual leave used: Four days.

October 2025.

Another little treat for those in the ACT, NSW and SA, Labour Day falls on Monday, October 6 in 2025. And it's the perfect opportunity to make the most of the warmer spring weather (not to mention cure that nearly-the-end-of-the-year burnout).

Holiday hack:

Lock in four days of annual leave from Tuesday, October 7 to Friday, October 10. You'll end up with nine glorious days off, for the price of four.

Days off: Saturday, October 4 — Sunday, October 12 (nine days).

Annual leave used: Four days.

December 2025 — January 2026.

And just like that, it's the end of another year — and you know what you deserve? A darn good holiday.

If you can swing it, this is the best time of year to hack your annual leave days and maximise your time off. With Christmas Day falling on a Thursday in 2025, followed by Boxing Day on Friday, you've got the perfect setup for an extended break.

Holiday hack:

Take three days of annual leave from Monday, December 22 to Wednesday, December 24, and another three days from Monday, December 29 to Wednesday, December 31. In between, you've got your Christmas and Boxing Day public holidays, not to mention New Year's Day off.

Just add one more day of leave on Friday, January 2 and all in all, with weekends, this strategic move will give you a massive 16-day holiday spanning Christmas and New Year's. And it'll only cost you seven days of leave. What. A. Gift.

Days off: Saturday, December 20 — Sunday, January 4 (16 days).

Annual leave used: Seven days.

And that's it. If you were to book in every single one of these holidays, you'd be looking at 24 days of annual leave, for 54 days off. And okay, I know not everybody has 24 days of leave per year in their back pocket, but it's still a heckin' good place to start the planning.

Tips for maximum holiday hacking.

1. Book early: Once you've planned your leave, submit your requests as soon as possible. Like I said, these hacks are brilliant, but they're no secret, so don't sleep on them. Popular dates around public holidays tend to fill up fast.

2. Check your state: Remember that some public holidays vary by state or territory. Always double-check the dates for your location.

3. Consider your workplace: Some industries have busier periods around certain holidays. Be mindful of your work commitments when planning your leave.

4. Be flexible: If you can't get the exact dates you want, try shifting your leave by a day or two. You might still be able to create a sweet longer break, even if it's not the total package.

With a bit of planning and some strategic annual leave requests, you'll be lounging on the beach, sipping margaritas for exactly the amount of time you truly deserve, queen.

Alix Nicholson is Mamamia's Senior Weekend Editor. For more, follow her on Instagram and TikTok.

Feature Image: HBO.