Content warning: this article discusses violence against women, and might be triggering for some readers.

Her name was Annette Kiss.

Annette was reportedly a business owner. She was the mother of two sons. She loved dogs.

On Thursday morning, Annette was found dead in her home — a home she'd moved into just a few weeks earlier.

She was 53-years-old. Annette is the 45th woman to be killed by violence in 2024.

Watch: violence against women, the hidden numbers. Post continues below.

Annette moved into the Russell Lee home in Sydney's inner west around five or six weeks ago, along with three other housemates, according to police.

Less than three weeks ago, 42-year-old Benjamin Art also moved into the residence. Around 11am Thursday, Art allegedly ran into the home, armed with several weapons. He was heard yelling at Annette, before allegedly attacking her.

Police arrived on the scene — described as one of the worst they'd seen in years — just one minute after a Triple Zero call reported a woman "screaming". But they were too late. Annette had already lost her life.

Art was arrested at the home, and taken to Prince Alfred Hospital for treatment before being charged with murder.

The alleged killer spent Thursday night in custody and was not required to appear in Parramatta Local Court on Friday. The matter was adjourned until August 28. Art will remain in custody until then.

Annette Kiss. Image: NSW Police.

On Thursday afternoon, Burwood Police Superintendent Christine McDonald said she believed the female victim and the man in custody were not romantically involved but had been living together for approximately three weeks.

Although they were not in an intimate relationship, their living status means the alleged murder has been classified as a domestic violence homicide.

Supt McDonald said police responded to a triple zero call that reported a woman screaming for help. Upon arriving at Annette's home, it was "immediately clear" a homicide had taken place, she said.

Annette's housemates were at home at the time of the alleged murder.

"The victim suffered significant and multiple injuries to her upper body. So you can imagine, you're known to the victim and a housemate of hers, you would be extremely distressed," Supt McDonald said.

At the time of writing, another woman has been allegedly stabbed to death by a man, believed to be known to her.

After the attack, near Innisfail, Far North Queensland, the woman ran for help, but later died from her injuries.

The 51-year-old man alleged attacker then stole and crashed her car, before attempting to steal a second car. He was arrested following a search of the area, charges pending.

This woman is the 46th woman killed by violence in 2024, according to Australian Femicide Watch, and the seventh woman killed in June.

If this has raised any issues for you, or if you just feel like you need to speak to someone, please call 1800 RESPECT (1800 737 732) – the national sexual assault, domestic and family violence counselling service.

Mamamia is a charity partner of RizeUp Australia, a national organisation that helps women, children and families move on after the devastation of domestic and family violence. Their mission is to deliver life-changing and practical support to these families when they need it most. If you would like to support their mission you can donate here.

Feature Image: Facebook.