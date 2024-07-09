Teacher Annette Brennan was a 'second mum' to her students. Her body was found in a Melbourne wheelie bin.

English teacher Annette Brennan was 67-years-old and beloved by her students. However, this week her life was cut short and now a man has been charged with her murder.

On Wednesday, workers made a gruesome discovery while moving green waste at a facility in Epping, Melbourne. A body was uncovered, which investigators believe was put into a domestic wheelie bin that was picked up in a nearby suburb on Tuesday.

Victoria police identified the street as Hilgay Street in Coolaroo, which has rubbish collected on Tuesday. They soon found out that the body was Annette's, who has been described as a 'second mum' to her students.

Forensic detectives and uniformed officers were seen at a house on Hilgay Street surrounded by police tape on Saturday, when the discovery was made public.

"Investigators believe the woman was inside a bin that was picked up … and then conveyed to the Epping facility," a police spokesperson said.

"An investigation is underway to determine the circumstances surrounding the suspicious death."

Homicide squad detectives arrested a 45-year-old Coolaroo man at Glenroy on Tuesday morning and have since charged him with murder.

Victoria Police has stated they are not mother and son, but said they are believed to be known to each other.

The tragic news has sent shockwaves throughout the community, particularly those who were close to Annette.

Her students described her as a "beautiful, loving and a kind woman", with one former student, Simona Croce, saying she was like a "second mum" to her.

"She was amazing, I’m really shocked," she told 9News. "No one deserves to be treated this way, no one."

Annette Brennan was described as a "beautiful, loving and a kind woman". Image: Supplied.

Annette had moved into the property just two months before the tragedy occurred, with neighbours revealing that she was searching for a housemate.

"It’s heartbreaking. To be killed and put in your own rubbish bin, she didn’t deserve to die that way," one neighbour said to 7News.

Repurpose It chief executive, George Hatzimanolis, issued a statement on Tuesday, saying his staff are receiving support after making the grim discovery.

"We are deeply saddened to confirm that a body was discovered in the FOGO delivery shed at our facility last Wednesday," he said.

"Our staff members who made this tragic discovery are understandably shaken, and we are ensuring they receive the support and counselling they need."

Anyone who saw suspicious behaviour in Coolaroo from June 23 to July 2 has been asked to come forward.

Detectives are looking at CCTV and dashcam footage taken from the area during that time and want to speak to anyone with relevant vision.

The discovery marks at least the third time a woman's remains were found in a bin or tip in Victoria in recent years.

In March, the remains of 35-year-old Point Cook woman Chaithanya "Swetha" Madhagani were discovered in Buckley, southwest of Geelong. Footage from the area showed detectives near a wheelie bin in bushes on the side of Mount Pollock Road.

At the time, Victoria police said they wanted to speak to Ms Madhagani's husband who fled to overseas.

Ms Madhagani's loved ones launched an online fundraiser to help her family members in India with mounting costs and to donate money to her child.

The discovery of Annette's body came just over three years since remains of mother Ju 'Kelly' Zhang were found at a landfill in Wollert, just a few kilometres away from the Epping tip.

In 2023 Ms Zhang's boyfriend Joon Seong Tan was found guilty of stabbing her in her bedroom in 2021 and dumping her body in a wheelie bin.

He is serving up to 28 years behind bars over the murder.

— via AAP.

Feature Image: Supplied.