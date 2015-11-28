Anne Hathaway may be expecting her first baby.

We couldn’t be happier for the Les Miserables actress and her husband, Adam Shulman, 34.

There are reports emerging from People and E! News that Anne Hathaway, 33, is pregnant with her first child. And at least five months along at that.

“Anne is in her second trimester and feeling great!” one of the sources told E! News.

So far the confirmation has only come in the way of ‘sources’, but she has been glowing on the red carpet lately, and speaks often of her desire to be a mother.

Last year while Anne was on the road promoting Rio 2, she told reporters; "I’ve wanted to be a mother since I was 16, but I also just knew I wanted to have a career as well."

"So now I think that I’m getting to an age when I don’t know exactly when that moment will be but I think I’m coming upon it."

And then there was this Instagram post just three days ago. Anne mentions having something like "diaper rash" on her chin.

You never know, with Anne posting many a #TBT picture to her Instagram account, she might be trying to show us what their future baby will look like. Obviously, adorable. We're still waiting on confirmation from the Academy Award winning star, but if its true she's going to have to announce it soon.

We wonder if Meryl Streep will be this child's godmother? One can only hope.

