Anne Geddes is revisiting the babies from her most iconic photos.

For more than 30 years, photographer Anne Geddes has been producing her unique (adorable) portraits of babies and mums-to-be around the world.

The Australian-born artist is known for her quirky images of bubs dressed as everything from bumblebees to fluffy bunnies.

In a new series on her Instagram account called “Baby, Look at You Now”, Geddes has revisited some of her early subjects and, well, a lot can change in three decades.

Let’s just say most of the flower crowns have been replaced with button ups by now.

Take for example, Christopher. He was just seven months old when he was snapped way back in 1995 and now he’s a 22-year-old law student.

“I remember at the shoot there were five babies and Christopher was the only boy,” Geddes writes.

“The girls were more or less happy to pose in the vase but Christopher was simply rocking that hat!”

And what about triplets Hannah, Jade and Aimee?

They were still in their mum Rachel’s tummy when their photograph was taken.

Not long after, they were delivered prematurely by caesarean section on September 10, 2001, and had to be kept in the NICU until they put on enough weight to go home.

‘Today the girls are three healthy 15-year-olds, full of life, no health problems and a joy to be around. While September 11, 2001 was a day that shook the world, the 10th was the day we were blessed and are forever thankful,” Rachel told Geddes.

In 1993, seven-month-old twins Alexandra and Myles posed with their “wonderful rolls and fabulous tummies” out.

Today, they are “well-travelled” 24-year-olds and both live in their hometown in New Zealand.

Alex has a degree in Public Relations and Media and Myles is a builder.

Erin, now 22, also lives in New Zealand, but in Wellington.

She was one of Geddes’ iconic toadstool faeries in her first coffee table book Down in the Garden in 1992.

Erin developed a passion for the environment and studied Environmental Science and Biology at University.

“Way to go Erin,” Geddes writes.

“I too am passionate about nature and environmental issues – in fact everyone should be!

“Nature has been my inspiration since the beginning of my 30-year career – have you noticed that Mother Nature never gets her colors wrong?” (Perhaps that’s where she got her inspiration.)

Geddes says she is often asked to name her favourite photos and lists this picture of seven-day-old Aimee among them.

“What I love is the absolute simplicity and the delicate detail of Aimee’s brand-new baby hair,” she writes.

“She was photographed lying on the lap of my then Studio Manager, Natalie, who happened to have a big wet patch on her jeans underneath the white cloth!”

Nineteen years later, Aimee is now a caregiver in a New Zealand retirement home and couldn’t be happier.

Geddes now lives in New York but has just released another book called Small Worlds, which is a retrospective of her work reaching all the way back to the 1980s.

You can see more of Geddes’ “Baby, Look at You Now Series” on her Instagram account.