Ok. So. Bill Nighy and Anna Wintour are dating.

The Met Gala is known for many historic events: like Kim K in Marilyn's dress and that time Lady Gaga changed outfits 200 times in the space of 10 minutes.

But THIS? THIS IS THE BIGGEST.

Before this year's fashionable night of nights took off, Vogue editor Anna Wintour arrived, arm-in-arm with Bill Nighy.

The pair have been coy about the nature of their relationship for years. Rumours have swirled since 2010(!), and ramped up in 2021 when they were spotted sharing a romantic meal in Rome. More than once.

In late 2022, Wintour was spotted supporting Nighy at a screening of his film, Living, in equally fashionable attire.

This red carpet moment seems as much confirmation as we'll get.

As editor of American Vogue, Wintour has been one of the most influential voices in fashion for over three decades. She's also arguably as well-known for serving as the inspiration for the ruthless character Miranda Priestly, played by Meryl Streep in The Devil Wears Prada.

Meanwhile, Nighy is an award-winning actor known for his roles in films like The Boat That Rocked, the Harry Potter series, and Pirates of the Carribean. However, he is potentially best known for his role as the sweary British pop star, Billy Mack, in Love Actually.

In case you need reminding, the theme for this year's Met Gala is "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty" and the event pays tribute to the longtime creative director of Chanel following his passing in 2019.

The event is being hosted by actors Penélope Cruz and Michaela Coel, professional tennis player Roger Federer, singer Dua Lipa, and Vogue's Anna Wintour.

Image: Getty.