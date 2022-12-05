AnnaSophia Robb played the young Carrie Bradshaw. This is what her life looks like now.

In 2013, AnnaSophia Robb landed the lead role in The Carrie Diaries, the Sex And The City prequel.

The series followed Carrie Bradshaw in her high school years and the events leading up to her life in New York City. The show only lasted two seasons, after a decline in viewers.

Some believe the downfall of The Carrie Diaries stemmed from Sarah Jessica Parker's disapproval of the show.

"I’m not sure… You know, I think it’s one of those tests of your generosity," she told The Edit following its release. "She [Robb] is a lovely girl and I want her to feel good about it, but it’s… odd."

Watch the trailer for The Carrie Diaries. Post continues after video.

In 2022, Robb married her partner of six years, entertainment lawyer Trevor Paul.

Their meet-cute resembled that of a movie, with the pair telling Vogue they had been reading books at a communal table in Williamsburg, Brooklyn, when they struck up a conversation.

While they went their separate ways, they ran into each other again the next evening at a train station. The rest, as they say, is history.

Five years later, in 2021, Robb announced the pair's engagement on Instagram.

"He’s my best friend, the greatest man I know, & a real bad b***h," she wrote. "I feel pure joy beginning the rest of our lives together!"

Robb and Paul have kept their relationship relatively private, and the actor confessed it's how she would prefer it.

"Sure, I have a lot of friends in Hollywood, and they are great, but it's not for me right now. My life is really low-key," she told the New York Post a year prior to their meeting.

In September, Robb announced they had officially tied the knot in New York, at a country retreat-inspired hotel.

"It was on the cusp of fall but with the warmth of summer still hanging in the air," she recalled to Vogue. "New York was green and in full bloom."

Robb, Paul and their loved ones stayed on the acreage for three days and kicked off the weekend with a rehearsal dinner. She wore a 2001 white John Galliano cutout slip dress.

"I have always loved vintage and knew I wanted to incorporate something special for the wedding weekend," she explained. "... I wanted to wear something a little more slinky and playful for the rehearsal dinner and welcome party to contrast with the luxurious romanticism of my wedding dress."

The dinner was followed by a party for more of their guests, which Robb described as "fireworks".

"The only way to describe the feeling of seeing everyone from different parts of your life arrive one after the other is: fireworks," she said. "My mouth was wide open with wonder the whole time, as guest after guest appeared outside the farmhouse."

For her wedding dress, Robb chose something "whimsical, yet classic and timeless" from the New York bridal label, Danielle Frankel.

"It reminded me of mithril–this precious, lightweight, armour that made me feel invincible. The gauzy top layers flowed luxuriously whenever I moved, but because of the structure of the deconstructed corset, I was held in place," she explained.

Last year, Robb starred in the crime drama anthology Dr. Death, which tells the terrifying true story of Dr. Christopher Duntsch. His flourishing career in neurosurgery is questioned when his victims become either permanently disabled or dead.

Robb played Michelle Shughart, a prosecutor who tries to put the doctor away for murder.

AnnaSophia Robb in Dr. Death. Image: People.

Robb said she consulted with the real Michelle Shughart for the role.

"One of my favourite quotes she ever gave me [was], 'I can be nice to you and still put you in prison,'" she told ABC.

"And that line just boggles my mind. But it’s true. You can be polite and you can treat everybody equally and be really professional and respectful, but still do your job really well."

She later told Rose & Ivy her thoughts on playing real-life characters on the screen.

"I love playing real people, it’s such an honour and I take it very seriously," she said. "I love it because if I can pick their brains and try to get to know them and connect to spirit - what their essence is."

Earlier in 2021, she appeared in the TV adaption of the bestselling novel Little Fires Everywhere, as the flashback version of Reese Witherspoon's character. She also worked alongside Charlie Plummer and Taylor Russell to create Words On Bathroom Walls, based on Julia Walton's debut novel.

While Robb was used to playing lead roles in the past, she says that's no longer her objective as an actor.

"When I was younger, I was a lead in many projects and that isn’t a goal for me now," she explained in 2021.

"I ask, who are the other people? Even if it’s just a scene, I want to work with them and learn from them."

Feature Image: Getty / Instagram @annasophiarobb.