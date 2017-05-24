The price tag of Anna Heinrich's engagement ring will make your eyes water.

We have even more great news for die-hard Bachie fans.

Tim Robards, who was our very first Bachelor back in 2014, has proposed to the show’s winner Anna Heinrich, nearly three years after they made their relationship official on national television.

Now we know what the ring is worth. And boy, the chiropractor did not spare a cent!

Diamond expert David Allen told the Daily Mail the “flawless” four carat diamond ring could be worth up to $173,000.

Yes, Allen estimates Anna’s ring cost as much as a house. Well, a small house in the country, that is.

“The ring features a beautiful emerald cut diamond with round side stones set into a platinum band. The central diamond appears to be approximately 4 carats,” the 77diamonds.com creative director told the news site.

Tim was the first to share the news of his engagement on Instagram on Wednesday night, writing: “LOVE made me do it! On the weekend… in a little dinghy… floating on a secluded river…I asked this amazing woman to marry me… she said YES!!! Woohoo!!”

Anna Heinrich’s Instagram post – a photo of the pair in the bathers near the water – was equally adorable.

“Officially forever #ENGAGED”

The news comes just weeks after the 2015 Bachelor’s Sam Wood and Snezana Markoski announced their pregnancy.

Happy Bachie news all round!!