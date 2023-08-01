'I loved him. I always will.' Euphoria cast mates pay tribute to Angus Cloud.

Euphoria star Angus Cloud is being remembered for his "bright smile" and "infectious laugh" by cast mates in the wake of his death on Monday.

"I’m so grateful I got the chance to know him in this life."

Cloud, who played drug dealer Fezco on the hit teen show, died at his family home in Oakland, California, two weeks after losing his father, who he’d described as his best friend.

Here's everything his on-set family and friends have said since his passing.

Zendaya who plays Rue Bennett.

"Words are not enough to describe the infinite beauty that is Angus (Conor). I’m so grateful I got the chance to know him in this life, to call him a brother, to see his warm kind eyes and bright smile, or hear his infectious cackle of a laugh," the lead actress said.

“I know people use this expression often when talking about folks they love, 'they could light up any room they entered,' but boy, let me tell you, he was the best at it."

"I’d like to remember him that way. For all of the boundless light, love and joy he always managed to give us. I’ll cherish every moment," she continued.

"My heart is with his mother and family at this time and please be kind and patient as grief looks different for everyone."

Sydney Sweeney who plays Cassie Howard.

"Angus you were an open soul, with the kindest heart, and you filled every room with laughter. This is the hardest thing I’ve ever had to post, and I’m struggling to find all the words," the 25-year-old said.

"You will be missed more than you know, but I'm so blessed to have known you in this lifetime, and I'm sure everyone who has ever met you feels the same.

"This heartache is real and I wish we could've had one more hug and 711 run. All my love is with you."

Javon Walton who plays Ashtray.

"Rest easy brother," the actor, who plays Cloud's on-screen brother, wrote.

Storm Reid who plays Gia Bennett.

"The tears just won’t stop. Angus made the sky look so pretty last night. What a tremendous loss for so many of us," Reid wrote.

"Can't seem to wrap my mind around it. And even though the tears will continue to fall, seeing pictures of his smile or funny snippets that make me giggle bring me comfort.

"Please continue to pray for his soul and the souls of his family and friends," she continued.

"Hug your people and tell them you love them. Check on them. Call them. Pop up on 'em. Send them your current song. IDFK just don't take anything for granted. Life is so precious."

Kathrine Narducci who plays Marie O’Neill.

"You were a gentle beautiful soul. You exited too soon."

Eric Dane who plays Cal Jacobs.

"He was a one off. I’m truly sad," the 50-year-old said on his Instagram Story.

Sam Levinson, the director.

"There was no one quite like Angus. He was too special, too talented and way too young to leave us so soon," the Euphoria creator said in a statement obtained by Deadline.

"He also struggled, like many of us, with addiction and depression. I hope he knew how many hearts he touched.

"I loved him. I always will. Rest in peace and God bless his family."

