What Angelina Jolie's latest interview really tells us about her ongoing divorce.

They were once known as one entity — Brangelina — but now after eight years of ongoing divorce proceedings, Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt couldn't be further apart, like quite literally.

The famous exes might both be attending the Venice Film Festival but they will not reunite on the red carpet as they have different schedules to avoid any awkward encounters.

Jolie is promoting her biopic Maria, while Pitt will premiere a new action-comedy, Wolfs, with George Clooney.

Listen to The Spill's host unpack the latest Taylor Swift drama. Post continues after podcast.





The artistic director of the 2024 Venice Film Festival, Alberto Barbera, told Vanity Fair that the festival was acutely aware of the hazards ahead.

When asked by the interviewer "How do you handle that? Just space out their appearances?" Barbera replied "Yes, of course," adding that "Angelina will be on the first day, on Thursday the 29, and she will leave right after with [Maria director] Pablo Larraín to go to Telluride. So Brad will arrive only on Saturday, to Venice. There is no way that they can cross each other."

Well, that's... efficient!

After a long hiatus between films, Jolie is set to star as the famed opera singer Maria Callas in a new biopic, Maria, which will screen on Netflix. As she has started doing press for the film, Jolie made some interesting comments that alluded to not just her history with her ex-husband Pitt, but her wider reputation in the media.

When asked what she thought of the term 'diva', which Maria became synonymous with, Jolie said "I think [the term diva] has often come with a lot of negative connotations.

"I've relearned that word from Maria, I have a new relationship to it. It's often other people's perception of a woman that defines too much who she is and who she was. I think Maria was one of the hardest working people who didn’t hurt anybody."

Angelina Jolie walks the red carpet for Maria during the 81st Venice International Film Festival. Image: Getty.

Considering that Jolie has had to endure a career of public backlash, starting with her short-lived marriage to Billy Bob Thornton and then her tumultuous relationship and marriage to Brad Pitt, with both relationships beginning with the man having a girlfriend or wife, she has long been categorised as 'man stealer' or 'not a girl's girl' in the public's eye.

The 49-year-old actress and philanthropist gave another interview, where she hinted at some of the private turmoil she's experienced in her years since filing for divorce from Pitt in 2016. The pair have been engaged in countless court battles over their finances and the custody of their kids.

The former couple share six children (Maddox, 23, Pax, 20, Zahara, 19, Shiloh, 18, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 16) together, although the kids have reportedly been estranged from their father for years.

Their daughter Shiloh recently filed to drop her dad's last name.

"I've needed to be home more with my family these last years," Jolie said at Venice Film Festival.

"And in that time, I've become maybe more grateful to have the opportunity to just be an artist and play and be among all of you, to just be in this creative world that we are all fortunate to be in some way a part of."

Angelina Jolie walks the red carpet with her kids. Image: Getty.

Jolie will play Greek opera singer Maria Callas in the new film, charting her rise from a 17-year-old taking the stage for the first time to becoming one of the greatest opera singers of all time.

And as if she needs any more talents, Jolie will sing in the film, as she revealed she trained for "almost seven months" to perform opera despite having "not sung in public" before.

"My first time singing I remember being so nervous. My sons were there and they helped lock the door so that nobody else was coming in, and I was shaky," she said.

Maria will be Angelina's first leading role in a movie since 2021 epic, Eternals.

Feature image: Getty.