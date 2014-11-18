Angelina Jolie cried at an Australian movie premiere last night.

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie are in Australia right now — and last night, they made an appearance at Sydney’s State Theatre for the world premiere of Unbroken, produced and directed by Jolie and largely filmed in New South Wales.

While Angelina, 39, looked stunning in a strapless Gucci dress and a timeless updo, she appeared tense at times throughout the evening — and at one point, broke down on the red carpet during an interview.

The emotional moment came as she was asked about Louis Zamperini, an athlete and WWII prisoner of war whose incredible tale of survival the film documented.

Zamperini died earlier this year, after working closely with Jolie on the film.

Channel 9 presenter Emma Freedman read Jolie a quote by Zamperini which read: “Angelina became a great part of my life. She knows what she wants and she knows what she’s doing and I trust her 100 per cent.

“I have all the confidence in the world that Unbroken will be a great film.”

Upon hearing the moving quote, Angelina visibly teared up, then took a moment to compose herself.

“He was a great man,” she eventually said.

(Screenshot via Channel 9)

Last night’s event featured several other emotional moments, such as an embrace between Jolie and Krystal Barter, 30, who underwent a preventative double mastectomy because she is BCRA1 positive. Jolie revealed last year that she, too, had undergone the surgery because she carries the BRCA gene mutation.

Barter is the founder of charity Pink Hope, which aims to support women suffering from heredity breast and ovarian cancer.

Unbroken is Angelina’s second directorial effort, following In The Land of Blood and Honey in 2011.

More photos from the red carpet:

The trailer for Unbroken, in cinemas 15 January.