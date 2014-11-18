News
The beautiful moment Angelina Jolie embraced a double mastectomy survivor.

Image via Universal Pictures / Twitter.

Get ready to love Angelina Jolie just a little bit more.

After hearing about Krystal Barter’s inspirational story and work through her Pink Hope charity, Angelina Jolie requested to meet the 30-year-old Australian at the premiere of her new film, Unbroken.

Like Angelina Jolie, Krystal Barter also underwent a preventative double mastectomy after learning she is BCRA1 positive.

This is the moment they met:

Goosebumps anyone?

"It was incredibly overwhelming. Angelina was absolutely humble and beautiful," Ms Barter told Daily Mail Australia.

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt chose five other inspirational Aussies, including burns survivor Turia Pitt and Australia's 2012 Paralympian of the year Jacqui Freney, to attend the world premiere last night in Sydney.

Check out all the photos from last night's premiere:

All the pics from last night's premiere.

