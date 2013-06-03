Angelina Jolie's first red carpet appearance since double mastectomy.

By MAMAMIA TEAM

1. Angelina Jolie has made her first red carpet appearance since voluntarily choosing to undergo a preventative double mastectomy.

The 37-year-old actress walked the red carpet with her partner Brad Pitt, for the London premier of his latest movie World War Z.

Jolie wore a stunning black Saint Laurent gown – and a big smile.

The Mirror reported that on the red carpet, Jolie said, “I’ve been very happy about the open discussion about the issues”, and added that support from her fans and the public “meant the world” to her.

Last month, Jolie revealed that she had a “faulty” gene, BRCA1. Her doctor’s estimated that this gave her an 87 percent risk of breast cancer and a 50 percent risk of ovarian cancer. As a result, Angelina opted for a preventative mastectomy and finished the three months of medical procedures on April 27.

At the time, Jolie wrote for the New York Times:

I do not feel any less of a woman … I feel empowered that I made a strong choice that in no way diminishes my femininity. I wanted to write this to tell other women that the decision to have a mastectomy was not easy. But it is one I am very happy that I made. My chances of developing breast cancer have dropped from 87 percent to under 5 percent. I can tell my children that they don’t need to fear they will lose me to breast cancer.

You can read more about Jolie’s decision here, and the BRCA1 or BRCA2 genes here.

2. Kim Kardashian has revealed the gender of her baby in the season eight premiere of reality television show Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

And the answer you’ve all been waiting for is – drumroll please – a baby girl.

Kim actually hosted her baby shower on the same day as the episode went to air, so that none of the attendees at the shower could spoil the surprise for us all. You know, by accidentally instagramming a picture of a pink cake, or tagging a tweet with ‘#it’sagirl!’

Kim and partner Kanye West are expecting their baby girl to be born in July.

4. Grumpy Cat to star in own movie.

First we had books being turned into movies, then we had video games being turned into movies, and then we had theme park rides being turned into movies (hello, Pirates of the Caribbean). And now? It looks like memes-to-movies are going to be the next big thing.

Grumpy Cat – real name Tardar Sauce – will be starring in a feature film for the whole family, in the tradition of Garfield. The cat’s managers (yes, Grumpy Cat has managers) Ben Lashes and Al Hassas have been in talks with Broken Road Productions’ Todd Garner and Sean Robins to make the film.