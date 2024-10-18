Exactly why celebs are wearing 'angel number' necklaces (and how to find out yours).

Have you ever caught yourself making a wish when you notice it's 11:11am? Do you excitedly point it out when your dinner totals to a number like $55.55, or when your bank card number ends with 2222?

These repeated numbers are referred to as "angel numbers" in new age spiritual circles, and they're having a huge moment right now.

Chances are if you love looking at your daily horoscope and you tend to suss out dates based on their star sign, you'll be interested in angel numbers. But what exactly is an angel number, and why are we so good at noticing them?

Watch: The star signs when there's a problem at work. Post continues below.

What are angel numbers?

Angel numbers are numbers that repeat in a pattern, like 2222 or 1234 or 4646. They're a new age concept based in numerology, and it's believed by some people that they are attempts by the universe (or angels, or your subconscious) to offer you wisdom, insight or direction. Numbers that repeat singularly, like 111, 222, or 333, are considered especially powerful, and all combinations are thought to have different meanings. For example, if you see the combination "333" on a car's licence plate, you should embrace your creative side.

Numbers have spiritual implications in many cultures (in Chinese culture, for example, eight is considered a lucky number and four and 13 are considered unlucky). Numerology can be traced all the way back to Greek mathematician Pythagoras, and it also comes up when people discuss the golden ratio, also known as the Fibonacci sequence.

The term "angel numbers" was coined by a woman named Doreen Virtue in the early 2000s. She claimed she was a student of Pythagoras in a past life (do with that information what you will), and has since written multiple books on the topic — which she believes she has the authority and knowledge to do because of her, er, unique connection to the topic, and also because she claims angels communicated to her directly.

Virtue has since admitted a lot of the stuff she wrote was "fortune cookie stuff, very generalised", and that perhaps it's all gotten out of hand. Still, she can see the comfort these numbers bring people, and that itself has some value.

Why are angel numbers a trend right now?

Angel numbers are supposed to signify meaning, especially regarding patterns in your life, or hints about the path you're walking. They can be found anywhere, in the most mundane of places, like your morning alarm clock or your new date's postcode. At a time when people are probably feeling more unsure and precarious about their future than ever, it's no surprise that they have such appeal.

When I was in school, everyone was obsessed with personality quizzes and horoscopes because of their personalised nature — this feels like it's in the same wheelhouse.

Image: TikTok @aestheticlilac_

From a more scientific perspective, human brains are designed to notice patterns. We notice repetition and our attention is drawn to it, so angel numbers having high salience in our lives is also basic neurobiology.

How do you figure out your angel number?

Everyone has their own angel number, and this number can be found by adding up each individual digit from your birthday. For example, if your birthday is 8 August 1999, then you would add up 8+8+1+9+9+9 which totals to 44. So your angel number is four.

If your total doesn't add up to an angel number, you can still find it. For example, 20 September 1997 would be calculated as 2+9+1+9+9+7 which totals to 37. Then you just add up 3+7, which gets you 10. Then add 1+0, and you get one. So your angel number is one.

It's common for people to have tokens of their angel number: Kylie Jenner wears a necklace that says "222", and claims she wore it when her son Aire was born. His birthday is 2/2/22.

What do you think about angel numbers? And what's yours? Share your thoughts in the comment section below.

Feature image: TikTok @parul.sanjiv, YouTube/Vogue.