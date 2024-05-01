Andy Lee’s proposal to Rebecca Harding was a nod to how they met.

Andy Lee has announced he is engaged to long-time girlfriend Rebecca Harding in the most recent episode of the Hamish & Andy podcast.

Speaking to co-host Hamish Blake, Andy shared details surrounding the proposal.

"I asked Bec to marry me on Sunday," he said during the episode which dropped at midnight on Thursday.

"Is it a bit quick? That's all I wanna ask," joked Hamish, before admitting that he and his wife Zoë Foster Blake already knew.

Rebecca was completely oblivious in the lead-up to the proposal, with Andy telling her they needed to visit their "new old house" to film before shots for social media.

The couple are currently undertaking a $5 million renovation project after purchasing a historic mansion in Melbourne's east.

Pretending to grab something out of the marble fireplace, Andy got down on one knee and held out a napkin, in a nod to the first time they met.

The two first crossed paths in 2014 at a Melbourne cafe where Rebecca was working as a waitress. The TV and radio host left his email address on a napkin.

"When I was down there, I stayed on one knee and I gave her another napkin — because when I first met her at the café, I wrote on a napkin my details — and I gave her another napkin," Andy said.

After announcing the news, Hamish and Andy called up Rebecca, who shared how Andy was forced to delay the proposal after she had booked a grooming appointment for their dog, Henrietta.

Speaking to Sydney Morning Herald earlier in the year, Rebecca praised her other half, saying he's her "best friend".

"We complement each other. I watch him love what he does every day. He is inspirational. Andy as I know him now is Andy from that first date. We share values, family is important to both of us and we get on really well."

Andy, who left his email address on the napkin instead of his number, received a message from Rebecca right away, which was then followed by a phone call.

"She told me she was two weeks away from finishing her master's degree for the year. I said, 'That's a Tuesday. I'll call you on the Saturday and tell you where I'm going to take you,' and we went out Tuesday and Wednesday and Thursday," he told SMH.

The couple went public with their relationship at the Australian Open in 2015 but briefly split in 2016.

Six months later, they started things up again and made their red carpet debut at the 2017 Logie Awards.

Safe to say the couple are going to be occupied over these next few months with a wedding to plan and a house to renovate.

