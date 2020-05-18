The Spill: Monday's best entertainment and gossip news.

1. The Instagram detail that has fans convinced Andy Lee and Bec Harding are engaged.

After dating for four years, fans are convinced comedian Andy Lee and Rebecca Harding are now secretly engaged.

You see, over the weekend Andy posted a photo of his girlfriend celebrating her 30th birthday.

“It wasn’t the HUGE 30th bash she’d planned but we celebrated her birthday weekend in style with a 4.30am finish,” Andy wrote alongside a photo of Bec sitting underneath 30th birthday balloons.

But some eagle-eyed fans spotted a small detail in the photo. If you look closely, you’ll notice Bec’s left hand is hidden under the sleeve of her jumper, leading some to speculate that she is hiding an engagement ring.

“What’s under the jumper…. (on the left hand area that is),” one person commented.

“Is she hiding her hand for any particular reason?” another person asked.

“Hiding ring in left hand?” read another.

But before we get too excited, neither Andy or Bec have confirmed the news. So it looks like we’ll just have to wait and see what happens.

2. What Ben Ungermann is doing after his sudden MasterChef exit.

Well, it finally happened.

Ben Ungermann officially left MasterChef last night, after it was revealed he was arrested earlier this year.

“Due to a personal matter, Ben will not be returning to the competition,” judge Jock Zonfrillotold told the rest of the contestants, who looked visibly shocked by the news.

But while his MasterChef days may be over, Ben has still been busy in the kitchen.

Last night, Ben shared that he has joined one of Brisbane’s luxury country retreats, Woodland of Marburg, as their gourmet chef.

“I’m at Woodlands at the moment and I have designed a beautiful takeaway menu for the people of Marburg,” he said in a video posted to Instagram.

The menu includes some of Ben’s signature dishes, such as Gulai Kambing, Sambal Goreng Udang and Nasi Goreng.

The retreat also shared a photo of Ben over on their Instagram.

“Woodlands of Marburg is proud to introduce new Gourmet Chef Ben Ungermann to the Woodlands family. Many new exciting adventures ahead,” they captioned the post.



We’re glad to see Ben is still cooking.

3. “Sex can be kind of confusing.” Justin Bieber opens up about his biggest sex regret.

Justin Bieber has opened up about his biggest sex regret, on his and wife Hailey Bieber's Facebook series, The Biebers on Watch.

“I don’t regret anything because I think it makes you who you are, and you learn from things,” he said.

"If I could go back and not have to face some of the bad hurt that I went through, I probably would’ve saved myself for marriage," the 26-year-old admitted with his wife by his side.

"Sex can be kind of confusing when you’re just being sexually active with anybody. We went there. It’s just true," he continued.

"I probably would have saved myself for marriage," Bieber reiterated.

Hailey Bieber (nee Baldwin) said she doesn't quite agree that they should have remained celibate, but adds: "I do agree with the fact that being physical with someone can make things more confusing."

The couple got engaged in July 2018 after just over a month of dating, and married in September 2019.

4. Keith Urban has explained Nicole Kidman’s mysterious iso injury.

When Keith Urban performed a drive-in concert in Tennessee over the weekend, fans couldn't help notice his wife Nicole Kidman's mysterious iso injury.

In a photo leaked to social media, fans noticed that Kidman was actually wearing a moon boot.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight after the concert wrapped up, Urban explained why Kidman was wearing her new accessory.

"She broke her ankle but she is a trooper," he said.

"There she was last night, out there amongst all the folks hobbling around on her boot with her mask on."

Urban performed to over 200 medical workers at the drive-in concert outside Nashville over the weekend.

In total, there were nearly 125 cars in attendance for the special concert.

"I did this to say thanks to the health care workers who are putting their lives on the line for us every day," he said during the show.

5. 3 kids and countless split rumours: Inside Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green's 10 year marriage.

Brian Austin Green and Megan Fox have been together, on and off, since 2004.

They were engaged, then split, then engaged again, then married, then separated, then reconciled, and then now have reportedly split again, and somewhere in between, they had three children.

The Transformers actress keeps her personal life close to her chest, but her marriage to the 90210 alum has been at the centre of media attention for years due to their multiple splits and three kids. And now, media outlets are reporting they have split once again, with sources saying they are isolating separately amid the global pandemic.

Here’s everything we know about their lives together, and the recent split rumours.

Their beginnings.

The pair met on the set of sitcom Hope and Faith, when Fox was just 18 years old. The then 30-year-old Green was a father to a two-year-old son, with his former 90210 castmate, Vanessa Marcil.

Speaking to ELLE in 2009, Fox recounted her initial attraction to Green, saying, “I was like, ‘Oh my God, I have to be with you. You’re not a threat, you’re not some d-bag that’s going to cause a lot of problems.'”

“I had to convince him that I was slightly more responsible and well-spoken and had other things to bring to the table besides being 18,” she remembers.

In 2012, speaking with Cosmpolitan, the actress shared further details of their first meeting, reflecting: "The first time I saw him, I got butterflies. And the first time he casually touched me? There was so much electricity. I don't want to sound corny or cliché, but I do believe we are destined to live this part of our lives together."

The couple indeed formed a relationship and in 2007, after a three year relationship, Green proposed to Fox.

Feature Image: Instagram @rebeccalharding



