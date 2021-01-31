TV host Andrew O'Keefe has been charged with domestic violence.

This post deals with domestic violence and might be triggering for some readers.



Channel 7 host and former White Ribbon chairman Andrew O'Keefe has been charged over an alleged domestic assault on his partner.

O'Keefe, 49, was arrested in the early hours of Sunday morning in Sydney.

Police will allege he assaulted his partner Dr Orly Lavee at an apartment in Randwick just before 1am.

In a statement on Sunday, NSW Police said: "Just before 1am, officers from Eastern Beaches Police Area Command attended a Randwick unit, after reports a 41-year-old woman had allegedly been assaulted in a domestic violence related incident.

"Following inquiries, police arrested a 49-year-old man nearby about 3.30am.

"He was taken to Maroubra police station where he was charged with common assault (DV) and granted conditional bail."

O'Keefe is scheduled to appear at Waverley Local Court on Thursday, February 4.

He must not contact or approach his partner, unless through legal representation.

O'Keefe is a former lawyer, and the son of ex-NSW Supreme Court Justice Barry O'Keefe.

The former Weekend Sunrise and Deal or No Deal host, who now hosts The Chase, was a founding member of domestic violence foundation White Ribbon Australia. He served as the organisation's chair until 2012.

In 2017, he was made a Member of the Order of Australia for his television and charity work.

On Sunday, O'Keefe also faced reports he was being replaced on game show The Chase by Rove McManus.

Before the news of his arrest, a spokeswoman told the Daily Mail O'Keefe was "a valued member of the Seven on-air family".

"The speculation about his future and alleged replacements is baseless, ill-informed and wrong," the spokesperson said.

O'Keefe and Seven West Media have not commented since his charge was made public.

If this post brings up any issues for you, or if you just feel like you need to speak to someone, please call 1800 RESPECT (1800 737 732) – the national sexual assault, domestic and family violence counselling service. It doesn’t matter where you live, they will take your call and, if need be, refer you to a service closer to home.

You can also call safe steps 24/7 Family Violence Response Line on 1800 015 188 or visit www.safesteps.org.au for further information.