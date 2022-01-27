What women are talking about today, Friday January 28.

By Gemma Bath

Former Seven Network television host Andrew O'Keefe has spent the night behind bars after he was charged with choking and assaulting a woman.

The 50-year-old presenter was arrested early on Thursday after getting into an argument with the 38-year-old woman on Tuesday in a Sydney CBD unit, police say.

He was refused bail to appear in Central Local Court on Friday to face two charges of intentionally choking a person, three of common assault, and assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

The former Deal or No Deal host is accused of "grabbing her by the throat, pushing her to the ground and punching her", police said in a statement.

The 50-year-old was arrested early on Thursday after allegedly getting into an argument with a 38-year-old woman in a Sydney CBD unit. https://t.co/1PCLADm23C — Mamamia (@Mamamia) January 27, 2022

He allegedly then assaulted the woman for a second time by punching and kicking her again before she left the unit and reported the incident.

O'Keefe, a former lawyer and son of former NSW Supreme Court judge Barry O'Keefe, was a founding member of domestic violence charity, the White Ribbon Foundation, where he served as chairman in 2017.

The organisation - which went into liquidation in 2019 - said in a statement they were disappointed to hear of the allegations against O'Keefe, as with "many other distressing incidents of violence against women already this new year".

If this post brings up any issues for you, or if you just feel like you need to speak to someone, please call 1800 RESPECT (1800 737 732) – the national sexual assault, domestic and family violence counselling service. It doesn’t matter where you live, they will take your call and, if need be, refer you to a service closer to home.

- With AAP