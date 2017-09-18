Kevin Hart apologises to wife and kids in emotional video, claiming he’s being extorted.

He goes onto (somewhat) explain the reason for the apology, saying he’d rather “‘fess up to his mistakes” than “allow a person to have financial gain” off the back of them.

According to TMZ there are several tapes involved and, though nothing is explicit, the implication is that Hart had sexual relations with another women.

Hart has two children, aged 12 and nine, with his first wife, Torrei Hart who he divorced in 2010. In August last year he and Eniko Parrish were married and, in May this year, the pair announced they are expecting their first child together.

Andrew Johns spectacularly pledges his support for the ‘yes’ camp.

Rugby league legend Andrew Johns will be voting ‘yes’ in the same sex marriage postal survey, and he’s made his vote public with a spectacular Instagram post.

“Two boys from Cessnock will be voting yes,” the former NSW Blue’s captain posted to Instagram, alongside an photograph of himself holding a beer and kissing old teammate Billy Peden on the lips.

The image has attracted thousands of likes and comments. Most are supportive, thanking Johns for speaking out with a resounding ‘good on ya Johnsy’. Others are not so positive, labelling the former Newcastle Knights player a “fence jumper” and a “closet gay”.

This comes as Liberal councillor Christine Forster, the sister of former Prime Minister Tony Abbott, is urging Australians to listen to the stories of real people before casting their votes.

“Don’t listen to ads; listen to your friends, your family, your colleagues, your neighbours … (and) think about that when you cross your mark on your ballot paper and vote yes,” Forster told reporters in Sydney on Sunday, AAP reports.

“We’re not going to get another chance at this. This is our one opportunity to do the right thing by everybody in this country to say that everybody has the same right to get married under Australian law.”

Teenage girl grabbed by clown on Perth street, after IT released in cinemas.

A teenage girl was grabbed and scratched by a person dressed as a clown in Perth on Saturday evening, prompting police to warn those participating the Clown Purge: you will be charged.

Three people wearing clown masks and dark clothing approached the girl as she got off the bus at Baldivis, in Perth’s south. When one of the clowns grabbed her shoulder, she immediately pulled away and received a scratch on her neck. She ran and kept running until she made contact with police.

The incident followed a post on a Clown Purge Australia Facebook page, signalling clowns would be appearing in Perth suburbs after the release of the new movie IT with it’s villain the clown Pennywise.

“Those who are dressing up and carrying out silly acts should think seriously about what they are doing – the distress caused to people is unnecessary and may lead to further harm,” WA police said.

“By participating in this craze, people may be committing criminal offences and if so they will be charged by police.”

Science has linked binge watching TV to Alzheimer’s and diabetes.

Excessive hours of sitting to watch TV has been linked to an increased risk of dying from inflammatory diseases like Alzheimer's and diabetes, according to an Australian study.

(But why study this, why?)

The study of more than 8900 adults, published in the journal of Medicine & Science in Sports & Exercise, found those who watched between two to four hours of TV a day had a 54 per cent higher risk of inflammatory-related death than those who watched less.

Each additional hour of TV viewing was associated with a 12 per cent increased risk, and those who spent more than four hours a day watching TV were at greatest risk of dying from inflammatory disease.

In bad news for all of us: Inflammatory diseases cover a vast array of disorders and conditions that are characterised by inflammation, including kidney disease, diabetes, asthma and Alzheimer's disease.

Four female US tourists attacked with acid in France.

A woman has thrown acid at four female American tourists at a train station in the French city of Marseille but it's not believed to be terrorism-related.

Two of the women, aged in their early 20s, were treated in hospital for burns to their faces, police said on Sunday. The tourists were on their way from the southern city to Paris.

The attacker, a woman in her 40s, was arrested at the scene.

Investigators have ruled out a terrorist motive; they believe she may be mentally disturbed, a police official said.

Donald Trump calls North Korea leader "rocket man".

South Korea's President Moon Jae-in and US President Donald Trump have agreed to exert stronger pressure through sanctions on North Korea following its nuclear and missile tests.

This is good news. But President Trump has gone on to do what he does best: tweet about it.

"I spoke with President Moon of South Korea last night. Asked him how Rocket Man is doing. Long gas lines forming in North Korea. Too bad!" the President tweeted to the world on Sunday, referring to the leader of North Korea Kim Jong-un who authorised the firing of an unidentified missile early on Friday.

South Korea's presidential office issued a somewhat more formal statement, saying the two leaders have "agreed to strengthen co-operation, and exert stronger and practical sanctions on North Korea so that it realises provocative actions leads to further diplomatic isolation and economic pressure".

The missile fired on Friday flew about 3700 kilometres, reaching a maximum altitude of 770 kilometres, according to South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff.