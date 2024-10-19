I'm sorry did we just intrude on Andrew Garfield's *actual* chicken shop date?

Jealousy is an ugly trait. But I am so bloody jealous of Amelia Dimoldenberg.

If you haven't seen it, the comedian just interviewed my boyfriend actor Andrew Gardfield for her popular Chicken Shop Date YouTube series — which frames celebrity interviews as dates, and takes place in a local chicken shop.

But her's the thing: during their 'date', the chemistry (unfortunately for me) was very, very real

So. Bloody. Jealous.

Watch Andrew Garfield on Chicken Shop Date with Amelia Dimoldenberg. Post continues after video.

While most celebrities who appear on Dimoldenberg's show joke around about the pseudo-date format, Garfield was refreshingly earnest, telling the presenter that he believes they could have dated for real.

"If this wasn't here, do you think we actually would have gone on a date?" he asked Dimoldenberg, referring to the cameras.

Before she could answer, the Spider-Man actor jumped in: "This is f**ked up that we could have actually gone on a date at some point, maybe. Take out all the practicalities and logic, I actually think that maybe we could have."

Garfield also told Dimoldenberg that her direct approach to asking someone out was "sexy", openly admitted to "flirting" with the comedian, and told her he thinks they would "have a really nice time without the cameras".

Not my search history...

Needless to say, fans absolutely lost their minds at the intense chemistry and flirting.

"The amount of times this man asked if she was being real or if it's for the camera is all the proof I need to know that he's down bad," read one YouTube comment.

"Pls go on a date without the cameras and fall in love and don't tell anyone about it and just live happily ever after u both deserve it," another added.

While his rapport with Dimoldenberg can't be denied, it really does feel like Andrew Garfield is the ~internet's~ boyfriend right now — or maybe that's just the jealousy talking.

But really, the man is everywhere — and as charming as ever as he promotes his new movie We Live In Time. It's his perfect mix of delightfully chaotic energy (more on that here) and soft nature that has made fans (me) fall in love with him all over again.

Take Garfield's recent appearance on children's program Sesame Street, for example. The British actor, who lost his mum in 2019 to pancreatic cancer, spoke candidly to Elmo (yeah, the puppet) about grief.

"It's actually kind of okay to miss somebody," he told Elmo. "That sadness is kind of a gift, it's a lovely thing to feel because it means you really loved somebody when you miss them. When I miss [my mum], I remember it's because she made me so happy, so I can celebrate her and miss her at the same time."

Has the screen turned blurry for anyone else? Surely it's not just me crying?

He is truly the perfect mix of tender and witty. And it has the internet (again, me) in a chokehold. So much so that I have found myself Googling "Is Andrew Garfield single?" on… more than one occasion.

Does Andrew Garfield have a girlfriend?

The internet's boyfriend, everyone! Image: Getty

Yes, me! Okay but no. Outside of my imagination, he is 100 per cent single.

The actor was recently dating Dr Kate Tomas, who has a Masters Degree in Philosophy of Religion, as well as a doctorate in Philosophical Theology from Oxford University. She also hosts a podcast, The Friday Emails, and works as a spiritual advisor online.

First linked in March 2024, Tomas confirmed that she and Garfield split in October. When a fan asked the philosopher if she was "still dating Andrew Garfield", and asking Tomas to pass on that she was a fan, she replied on Instagram: "We broke up months ago but I'm sure he will be happy to know that he is loved 🥰❤️."

During her time with Garfield, Tomas received a wave of online vitriol, with people accusing her of using "witchcraft" to seduce the actor.

"F**king hell, nothing could prepare me for having literally thousands of women telling me I'm ugly, I'm unattractive, I'm less-than in every conceivable way," Tomas previously told the Sunday Times.

"It's frustrating that no matter how accomplished or impactful a woman is, it's always going to be more interesting if they are in a relationship with a man," she added.

While Garfield has been previously linked to Westworld's Shannon Woodward, Spider-Man co-star Emma Stone, singer Rita Ora, comedian Aisling Bea, and model Alyssa Miller, the private actor never actually confirms or denies his relationship status.

As he told Dimoldenberg on their 'date', Garfield likes to remain under the radar about his romantic life. It's a sentiment he has expressed throughout his career.

"I'm not in the public eye to a great degree because I've designed it that way for myself," he told Bustle in 2021. "For my work, I'm fine with it, but otherwise I fight for my right for a private, personal life. My right to be ordinary. My right to be a mess. My right to be sorrowful. My right to lose, to get it wrong, to be stupid, to be a person."

The tick, tick… BOOM! star echoed this in a recent interview with Esquire, saying: "I have never, and I won't ever, speak about or confirm or deny anything about my personal life with anyone, ever."

So, I guess, even if he does date Amelia Dimoldenberg for real, we will never really know about it.

I respect it. I just hope they serve chicken nuggets at their wedding.

Feature Image: YouTube/Amelia Dimoldenberg.