Andrea Riseborough was a 'surprise' Oscar nomination. Now the Academy is conducting a review.

The movie To Leslie probably hasn't been on your radar - well, prepare for that to change.

The indie film, starring British actress Andrea Riseborough, is about a woman trying to rebuild her life amidst a complex drug and alcohol addiction. Upon its limited release last year (it has yet to premiere in Australia), the film made just $27,000 at the Box Office.

Despite this, Riseborough was just nominated for an Academy Award for best actress in a leading role. Her "surprise" nomination featured alongside the "unsurprising" nominations of Michelle Yeoh, Cate Blanchett, Ana de Armas, and Michelle Williams.

While Riseborough's nomination thrilled fans, it seemingly unsettled the Academy. The board announced on Saturday it would be reviewing its own campaign policies to decide if voting guidelines were "violated".

