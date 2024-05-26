In 1989, Andie MacDowell was too scared to attend Cannes post-partum. 35 years later and she's the coolest one there.

When Sex, Lies and Videotape was released in 1989, it became an instant hit.

The film made a legend out of director Steven Soderbergh, while Andie MacDowell rose to prominence with her leading role, earning herself a nomination for the Golden Globe Award for Best Actress.

But when the movie won the Palme d'Or at the 1989 Cannes Film Festival, MacDowell was nowhere to be found.

In a new interview, the now-66-year-old actor admitted that she skipped the world's most prestigious film gathering to promote the movie because she was "afraid".

"I didn't come [to Cannes] for Sex, Lies and Videotape. I just had a baby," she told PEOPLE.

"I was nursing, was really big and just motherly and whatever, and I didn't come. And that's a shame. It's a real shame."

Watch: Andie MacDowell at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival. Post continues after video.

She said if it had been 2024, she "wouldn't have been afraid to come".

"Because of the shift in our expectations and because we brought it out, they can't be like that to us anymore," MacDowell said.

"Now I embrace my womanly body. I think it's very sexy. But I think we couldn't feel sexy about ourselves because they were telling us that we weren't.

"We've claimed it, and we've taken it back and we've said, 'But this is what it is to be a woman. We're not girls, we're women.'"

MacDowell was one of the many famous faces in France for the 2024 Cannes Film Festival, which kicked off on May 20. She's proven to be a master in timeless fashion and, unironically, how to be the coolest person in the room.

While on the red carpet for the premiere of the French animation film The Most Precious Of Cargoe, she wore a gold embellished column gown with draping white sleeves and Prada heels.

Andie MacDowell at the 77th annual Cannes Film Festival. Image: Getty.

During the week, she was photographed wearing a relaxed white shirt and high-waisted linen trousers paired with oversized sunnies.

Andie MacDowell during the 77th Cannes Film Festival. Image: Getty.

For the closing ceremony, she wore a royal purple one-shoulder gown.

Andie MacDowell at the 77th annual Cannes Film Festival. Image: Getty.

These days, MacDowell has been stepping out on red carpets proudly embracing her grey hair.

Speaking to PEOPLE previously, she said was inspired to rock her natural hair colour after seeing her sister do the same.

"My sister's full-on silver and she's only 18 months older than me. I thought she looked so much more beautiful being silver. I was jealous," the actor told the publication.

"During COVID, I could see the roots with my face and with my skin and my eyes, and I liked it. I felt that I would be happier. And I am happier. I really like it."

MacDowell also said she's trying to become more comfortable in her own skin as she gets older.

"Your belly gets bigger as you get older, too. And I've had three babies," she shared. "I'm constantly having to work on loving that part of my body. It's so hard."

In a new interview with Harper's Bazaar, MacDowell said that it was once she turned 60 that she truly felt self-acceptance.

"There came a time, I think, right around 60, where I just needed to be comfortable with the fact that I was an older woman, and I’ve embraced it," she said.

"And there’s a comfort level once you give up the idea that you need to be something that you’re not, and just kind of drop into where you are."

Feature Image: Getty.