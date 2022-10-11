The girls are getting back together.

This month, photos emerged of Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis - in character and dressed as Carrie and Charlotte - filming the second season of the Sex and the City reboot, And Just Like That... in New York City.

And all anyone can talk about is what they're wearing, obvs.

Much like the original series, fashion is just as integral as the plotline in AJLT, and these new images prove it.

From an $890 pigeon bag to full-on fuschia, here are all the outfits from season two so far.

The pigeon bag.

Just when we thought Carrie Bradshaw couldn't get any more creative with her accessories, she's proven us wrong.

In the first photos released from filming, SJP as Bradshaw is carrying a pigeon as a purse. An $890 USD pigeon purse, to be specific.

The clutch, by British designer JW Anderson, looks like exactly like the common grey bird but is made from 3D printed resin and opens via its wing.

#farshun.

It's also an Easter egg for fans of the show.

Birds are a common theme throughout Carrie and Big's love story - in the second season of the original series, her late husband buys her a jewel-encrusted, swan-shaped Judith Leiber clutch (which she hates, but that's beside the point).

Carrie also wears a bird fascinator at her first wedding to Big in the Sex and the City film, and during the first season of AJLT.

The quirky accessories don't stop there.

With the same outfit (which we discuss in detail below), she wears grey long socks, Dior snakeskin studded heels (which you may remember Carrie also wore in the first SATC movie) and a tiny Fendi bag as an anklet.

It's boilersuit season.

To bring the outfit back down to earth, Carrie - who is styled by Molly Rogers and Danny Santiago - pairs her bird clutch and bag anklet with a boilersuit. A sustainable boilersuit.

But in a new photo posted on the Instagram page of the program's costume design team, she's pictured in a dressing room fitting looking more casual - wearing her own olive green boilersuit and New Balance sneakers.

“ANY GUESSES where Charlotte could be wearing this?”, the caption read.

Full-on fuschia.

ICYMI, hot pink is having a moment.

From 'Barbiecore' to Valentino's entirely pink autumn-winter collection, head-to-toe looks are all over the runaway, on the red carpets, and now coming to TV.

In the latest photo from the AJLT set, SJP wears a full monochrome fuschia outfit, the caption noting that it's the "first time ever in all one colour" for the character.

Styled by Rogers, the look features a vintage paisley dress, matching belt, vintage purse and metallic slingbacks.

She also adds a hint of purple and blue wearing two Jemma Wynne necklaces.

Stay tuned for more looks as they land.

Feature image: Instagram/@andjustlikethatcostumes