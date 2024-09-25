Here we go again, Carrie Bradshaw is about to face a very familiar heartache on And Just Like That.

It's that time of year again where we start perfecting our high-heeled dash across a busy street and our musings begin with 'I couldn't help but wonder'.

Season three of And Just Like That is filming and we're on tenterhooks to find out what is going to happen to our favourite characters as this new chapter of their lives continues.

Will Aiden end up back in the picture? And if he does, is it possible it could actually last this time?

On a more dire note, we've already faced one major death from And Just Like That, but are we about to be confronted with another?

Worry not, dear reader, we have all the And Just Like That tea and let us tell you, the rumour mill is piping hot.

So shimmy up a Cosmopolitan, slip into your Manolo Blahniks and sit back, because we're about to take you through it all.

Carrie doing her signature 'high heeled dash' in the upcoming season. Image: Getty.

Carrie confronts a familiar heart-break.

When Aiden came back as the post-Big love interest in And Just Like That season two, we thought it might finally be kismet for them.

Of course, showrunner Michael Patrick King couldn't let us off that easy.

Despite the pair having undeniable chemistry, Aiden's parental commitments to his children, especially son Wyatt, will keep him in Vermont for the next five years or so.

Fans were driven wild by the pair's 'not-break-up-break-up', because honestly, if Carrie wouldn't move to the countryside for Aiden, why would he think she'd wait five years?

It's a hecking long time when you have sparkly love interests constantly popping up in your life.

Carrie and Aiden have a heated disagreement. Image: Getty.

Our guess? That Carrie will be met with a new suitor as the next season gets underway. And, perhaps that could cause some tension?

She has been captured on her brownstone stoop with an unknown good looking man (played by Jonathan Cake).

Carrie was pictured on a brownstone stoop with actor Jonathan Cake. Could he be a new love interest? Image: Getty.

New footage has also emerged showing Carrie and Aiden having an impassioned disagreement outside of West Village eatery Tartine.

TikTok footage of the moment is hard to hear, but words like "I believed" and "nothing" came up multiple times. Now To Love reports that she vaguely says, "I told you, that meant nothing."

Is this Carrie explaining away a new lover to Aiden? Or trying to call him out on the whole 'I expect you to wait for me for five years' ultimatum?

Regardless, it's not all sunshine and roses for these two and we cannot emphasise how badly we want peace for them after all this time. Sigh.

A mysterious death.

Another spoiler for the upcoming season has a much more ominous lilt.

The cast were pictured meeting up in New York, with all of them dressed in black. It was very much giving 'mourning attire'. So, who died?

While Carrie and Aiden were pictured hand-in-hand, and Harry was standing next to Charlotte, fans couldn't help but notice that Miranda was pictured without Steve.

Where is STEVE?? Image: Getty.

Given the two are divorced it's possible he just not there, but if it's an important death you'd think he would support her?

Could the lovable, slightly hapless Steve be the next And Just Like That star to meet an early grave? We will just have to wait and see.

Others have theorised that maybe Patrick King will finally kill off the long-absent Samantha Jones, whose absence has been explained by a shoddily constructed foray to Europe and a one minute phone call.

The hand holding? What is going on here... Image: Getty.

When asked by Life & Style if she would return to the show after her season two cameo, Cattrall replied, "Aw that's so kind, but I'm not."

Maybe it's the last straw for Jones?

Suppose we will just have to put our suspicions on hold until the show comes out.

And Just Like That season 3 release date.

If you're waiting on the new season like it's the last pair of Prada shoes in your size, we have some bad news for you.

HBO Max has a projected release date for season three in 2025. It's also hard to tell how early into the year that it will come given the last two seasons have been all over the place.

For example, season one came out in December 2021 and season two in June 2023.

If it is another 15-month timeline than we can expect it early in 2025, which is a nice silver lining.

And Just Like That season 3 cast.

The cast reprising their roles in And Just Like That, season three, are:

Sarah Jessica Parker as Carrie

Cynthia Nixon as Miranda

Kristin Davis as Charlotte

Mario Cantone as Anthony

Evan Handler as Harry

Sarita Choudhury as Seema

Nicole Ari Parker as Lisa

Karen Pittman as Dr. Nya

John Corbett as Aiden Shaw.

New cast members spotted so far include:

Mehcad brooks (Law & Order)

Jonathan Cake (The Affair, Desperate Housewives)

Logan Marshall-Green (Spider Man: The Homecoming)

Has production begun on season three of And Just Like That?

The good news is that season three is written and is currently in production, with multiple photos and images of the cast surfacing online as they film in the streets of New York.

