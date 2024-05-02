Miranda’s new love interest and Aidan’s departure: Everything we know about And Just Like That season 3.

Since it hit our screens in 2021, And Just Like That has had us hooked on the grown-up lives of our favourite Sex And The City characters.

The storyline, which follows the lives of Carrie Bradshaw, Miranda Hobbes and Charlotte York (and controversially not Samantha Jones), has delivered some major ‘oh-my-god’ moments over the seasons.

From *spoiler alert* killing off Mr Big to bringing back the other great love of Carrie’s life, Aidan Shaw, there’s been a fair share of jaw-dropping moments in the sophomore season of AJLT.

Before the final episode of season two dropped, showrunners confirmed the series would be coming back for a third instalment.

“We are thrilled to spend more time in the Sex and the City universe telling new stories about the lives of these relatable and aspirational characters played by these amazing actors,” said the show's creator, Michael Patrick King. “And Just Like That… Here comes season three.”

And it seems audiences cannot get enough of these new storylines.

HBO Max’s Head of Originals, Sarah Aubrey, said, “We are delighted to share that since the launch of season two, And Just Like That… ranks as the number one Max Original overall, and is the most-watched returning Max Original to date.”

Here’s everything you need to know about season three.

What happened in And Just Like That season 2?

Image: And Just Like That/HBO

If you need someone to jog your memory on what went down in season two, you’re not alone. Warning, major spoilers ahead.

In season two, Carrie and Aidan’s burgeoning romance was cut short after getting back together for the third time. When Aidan’s son Wyatt gets into a car crash, he realises he needs to prioritise their family life in Virginia for the next few years.

Aidan promises to return in five years, to which Carrie surprisingly agrees. She also adopted a cat called ‘Shoe’.

Meanwhile, Samantha Jones makes a cameo from her life in London, at first planning to come to New York to help Carrie say goodbye to her apartment, but flight delays suspiciously keep her away.

Miranda has been trying to heal the relationships in her life, reconciling with ex-husband Steve, which their son Brady heart-warmingly witnesses. However, things are not so sweet between her and Che Diaz. Diaz calls their relationship a ‘train wreck’, but Miranda looks back a little more fondly; despite the wreck they’re both still alive and tracking toward new goals.

Nya’s successful career continues to kick off, but she’s missing having a significant other in her life. Nya starts a romance with chef Toussaint Feldman.

Heartbreakingly, Lisa Todd Wexley reveals that she experienced a pregnancy loss, and begins to process her grief.

Meanwhile, Seema is grappling with her feelings for director Ravi, unsure one minute and committed the next. She decides to wait for him for a few months, while he ventures overseas on a new project.

What’s the plot of And Just Like That season 3?

The plot of And Just Like That season three will likely cover Carrie settling into the new apartment, trying to come to terms with Aidan being away and becoming a cat owner.

Carrie and Seema’s trip to Greece will surely be a key plot point, with the season ending on Seema saying, “Well we ran at love, and where did that get us? I’m waiting five months and you’re waiting five years.”

However, Carrie seems more hopeful saying, “Well, I may get some time off for good behaviour.”

Now that Miranda has made peace with her two exes, perhaps it's time for a new love interest?

American actor Rosie O’Donnell has confirmed that she will star in the first episode of season three, which is called ‘Outlook Good’. All we know at this stage is that her name is ‘Mary’, however, there are already rumours that she may be a new love interest for Miranda.

“Goodbye Che and hello Mary!!!” one fan commented on her post.

We can assume that Charlotte’s family life will also take centre stage, as she strives to achieve a balance between working and being a mother.

Meanwhile, Nicole Ari, who plays Lisa, has said she hopes to see more scenes alongside Lisa’s husband, Herbert Wexley.

What is the cast for And Just Like That season 3?

Image: And Just Like That/HBO

While we are waiting for a full cast of And Just Like That season three to be confirmed, we can assume the following will return to their roles, as well as the addition of Rosie O’Donnell:

Sarah Jessica Parker as Carrie Bradshaw

Cynthia Nixon as Miranda Hobbes

Kristin Davis as Charlotte York

John Corbett as Aidan Shaw

Sarita Choudhury as Seema Patel

Nicole Ari Parker as Lisa Todd Wexley

Rosie O’Donnell as Mary

Will Kim Cattrall return in And Just Like That season 3?

Kim Cattrall has chosen not to star in the hit series And Just Like That, despite being one of the original foursome in Sex And The City. She’s been open about her issues with the project and, specifically, Sarah Jessica Parker.

While she made a quick cameo in season two, it’s likely that was a once-off to explain her ongoing absence.

Will Aidan Shaw return in And Just Like That season 3?

Aidan Shaw’s return to And Just Like That was a major highlight of the sophomore season, however his presence in the next one is up for debate.

Given that he has left Carrie in New York to go home to raise his children in Virginia, we can assume that he will either be absent or in season three very fleetingly. We will have to wait and see if he reconsiders his move away.

Who is leaving in And Just Like That season 3?

In January 2024, the Daily Mail reported that Sara Ramirez (who plays Che Diaz) would exit the series. Soon Ramirez took to social media to criticise the Hollywood industry for its treatment of actors who spoke out to support Palestine in the Israel-Hamas conflict.

In her message, Ramirez referred to ‘the last character I played’ in the past tense, making many believe that they would not return to AJLT.

While many AJLT fans love Ramirez, there wasn't a lot of love for their character Che Diaz on the show.

Meanwhile, HBO Max have also confirmed that Karen Pittman (who plays Nya Wallace) will not return due to scheduling commitments.

“Due to her commitments to two other streamer series, it has become apparent that filming three shows at once isn’t possible. Due to the production realities, we are disappointed to announce that scheduling conflicts will not allow us to continue with this character as part of season three,” they said in a statement.

When will And Just Like That season 3 begin filming?

Good news, season three of And Just Like That began filming in May.

Sarah Jessica Parker posted the script for episode one on her Instagram with the caption, “Here. We. Go. X.”

Ari Parker confirmed to Entertainment Tonight that work on the series would begin “in May”, adding that she was “sworn to secrecy” about the plotline.

When is the release date of And Just Like That season 3?

Image: And Just Like That/HBO

Despite confirming the new season back in August 2023, the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes impacted getting season three of And Just Like That off the ground.

While the release date is yet to be announced, it’s likely that the season won’t be out until 2025.

Where to watch And Just Like That season 3?

While season three isn’t out yet, you can catch up on all the And Just Like That drama on Binge and Foxtel Now. It’s likely that season three will also be streamed through the service.

Feature image: HBO.