Alcoholism, rebellion and another death? All the fan theories about this season of And Just Like That.

Warning this post contains some BIG SPOILERS for the first two episodes of And Just Like That. Go watch them on Binge and meet us back here.

This post discusses alcoholism and be triggering for some readers.

Sex And The City has had its ultimate reboot with And Just Like That - and in just two episodes, ours and Carrie's worlds have been turned upside down.

In what was the most unexpected plot twist ever, Mr. Big died in episode one and viewers were left to watch Miranda and Charlotte rally around Carrie to offer round-the-clock support for their mourning friend.

It's a glaring portrayal of loss, grief and an odd reminder of old Sex And The City days, where our main protagonist is left alone and without her Mr. Big, yet again.

However, with just one of the biggest plot twists slapping us in the face within the first episode, there are a lot of questions about what could possibly come next.

Turns out, a lot.

Here are all the fan theories surrounding And Just Like That that are circling the internet.

Carrie Bradshaw is... dead.

Yep, you read that correctly. There's a rumour gaining rapid popularity, and it's that our beloved writer-turned-podcaster is apparently dead, and what we're watching is some sort of dream sequence in her last moments.

While it sounds interesting, we won't be betting much money on this theory.

Miranda will develop a problem with alcohol.

Possibly the most popular theory to hit the interweb involves Miranda, the corporate lawyer who chose to leave her high-paying job to go back to college and gain some critical insight. However, we have a funny feeling that Miranda's biggest lessons won't be taking place in the classroom.

There were a few key moments eagle-eyed watchers wouldn't have missed, and that was Miranda's excessive drinking. Theories for the new season predict she will have to face this issue head on - and after having that awkward red-faced run-in with Carrie's podcast co-host Che, we can assume more frantic conversations will be occuring.

It wouldn't be very surprising either, as Cynthia Nixon has made it clear AJLK will dive into deeper issues and attempt to face them with bold new methods not previously explored on Sex And The City.

Miranda in And Just Like That. Image: HBO Max.

The writing for AJLT is itching for Samantha's return.

Many have asked why Samantha's character, played by Kim Cattrall, wasn't killed off during AJLT, considering the actress has been open about her refusal to rejoin the cast for the reboot.

Well, it turns out the writers are reportedly leaving her character "open", in the hopes she may return for season two. While we wouldn't hold our breath, it seems like everything is pointing to a possible reunion - even if Samantha's stay isn't a permanent one.

Someone is set to have a sexual awakening... but it's not Miranda.

In episode two, we watched Miranda have a light-hearted exchange with Che just moments after screaming at her for giving weed in the form of a vape pen to her teenage son, Brady. It set Twitter into a stir, with theories that she may have a sexual reawakening and realise she isn't straight.

And in a sneak peek clip that is only one-minute long, Miranda is sitting in a dimly lit restaurant with Che.

However, many fans noted that the exact topic of her sexuality has been explored before in Sex And The City, and she has only dated men in the past. Add on the fact she is in a seemingly happy relationship with her husband Steve, and it doesn't seem likely she is going to come out anytime soon.

However, fans are theorising it is Charlotte who may have her own sexual awakening throughout the season.

Rose will have a teenage-fuelled rebellion.

Anyone who watched the first episode saw as Charlotte and her pre-teen daughter Rose went head to head on what exactly to wear to her eldest daughter Lily's recital.

While we're not exactly sure when, fans are certain a teenage-fuelled rebellion is on the precipice for Rose, and it may just be the moment Charlotte is forced to face her impossible standards of perfection in a dramatic lesson from her two children.

Charlotte, Harry and Rose in And Just Like That. Image: HBO Max.



While we can't be sure of anything at this point, it's clear from the first two episodes that absolutely anything is on the cards for the first season of the Sex And The City reboot.

And just like that, we can't wait for another episode.

Feature Image: HBO Max / Mamamia.