In 1985, Anastasia Hronas narrowly escaped a serial killer. This is her life now.

This post deals with sexual assault and might be triggering for some readers.

In 1985, Anastasia Hronas woke up to a man outside her window.

To Anastasia, who was just six years old, the man looked "familiar". In fact, he reminded her of a family member.

"My first memory of that night is the window opening... being woken up and then ushered out the window, and being carried," Anastasia recalled.

In her half-asleep state, Anastasia was carried to the man's car. But within moments, she knew something was wrong.

"There was one point when we were driving and he looked at me and said, 'Open up the glove compartment,'" she recalled.

"I did and there was a gun inside," she continued.

"Things started from there. [He made me] look at him and touch him, and things like that."

That man outside Anastasia Hronas' window was Richard Ramirez.

Known as the 'Night Stalker', Ramirez murdered at least 13 people in the Greater Los Angeles area and sexually assaulted several others between 1984 and 1985.

Now, new Netflix true crime documentary series, Night Stalker: The Hunt for a Serial Killer, is telling the story of Ramirez's crimes from the perspective of his victims and their families.

In the new series, Anastasia Hronas recalled how she was abducted and attacked by the serial killer in an hours-long ordeal.

Richard Ramirez. Image: Netflix. After being abducted by Ramirez from her home, Anastasia was ordered into a duffle bag.