On New Year's Day, Ana Walshe reportedly left home for the airport. She hasn't been seen since.

It was the early hours of New Year's Day when Ana Walshe reportedly left her home in Massachusetts to catch a flight.

The mother-of-three, who originally had a flight booked for January 3, had a work emergency and needed to fly to Washington earlier, her husband David told police.

That morning, she "got ready" and "kissed" David goodbye, before telling him "to go back to sleep", a criminal affidavit states, according to CNN.

Ana, who was last seen by a family member between 4am and 5am, then reportedly used a rideshare service to travel to Logan Airport, police were told.

However, according to police, the real estate executive never boarded the plane and hasn't been seen since.

Three days later, Ana, who has three young sons aged from two to six years old, was reported missing by her husband and employer.

Watch: Cohasset Police Chief William Quigley addresses media.

Police have since launched an investigation into the missing 39-year-old, whose credit and debit cards haven't been active since January 1.

"[Her] cell phone has been off since the first of the year," said Cohasset Police Chief William Quigley.

Police have also not been able to confirm that she took a ride share that morning, said Quigley.



A friend of Ana's, Alissa Kirby, told WCVB, "Honestly, I’m scared. Really, really scared."

"She’s a loving and loyal wife and mother of three beautiful boys. I know in my heart, that of her choice, she would not go a day without speaking to her husband and her kids."

A New Year's eve party.

Before she went missing, Ana and her husband hosted a New Year’s eve dinner at their home with a friend named Gem Mutlu.

According to the affidavit, Brian told investigators he went to bed shortly after their friend left around one or 1:30am.

"We hugged and celebrated and we toasted, just what you do over New Year’s," Mutlu told WBZ-TV.

"There was a lot of looking forward to the new year. There was no indication of anything other than celebrating the new year, problems on hold."

Husband charged with misleading police.

This week, police arrested and charged Brian with misleading a police investigation.

The 47-year-old was taken into custody on Sunday and later pleaded not guilty to the charge.

"During the course of that investigation, police developed probable cause to believe that her husband Brian Walshe had committed the crime of misleading police investigators," police said in a statement.

During his arraignment, prosecutors said Brian allegedly told authorities he went to get ice cream with his son on January 2.

They said surveillance video shows Brian purchasing $US450 ($A650) in cleaning supplies, including mops, tarp and tape on January 2 from a nearby Home Depot.

He was wearing a mask and gloves and paid in cash, court documents said, according to 7News.

Investigators also said they found blood and a broken and bloody knife in the basement of the couple's home, CBS News reports.

Brian was held on $500,000 cash bail and is scheduled to appear in court on February 9.

A house fire.

On Friday, a fire broke out at a Massachusetts home, which formerly belonged to Ana.

At the time, a couple, their nanny, and a toddler were in the home, where Ana lived until a few months ago, but all made it out safely.

Investigators said the fire was accidental and it was initially too soon to say if it's connected to the 39-year-old's disappearance, CBS News reports.

However, Quigley admitted it was a "very strange coincidence".

Fake artworks.

Brian is currently under home confinement following a federal conviction for fraud.

According to the US Attorney’s Office for the District of Massachusetts, Brian sold two paintings that he claimed were part of Andy Warhol 1978 'Shadows' series to a buyer on eBay for $80,000, back in 2016.

The 47-year-old later pleaded guilty to one count of wire fraud, interstate transportation to defraud, possession of converted goods and unlawful monetary transaction, in 2021.

He is still awaiting sentencing on the charges.

Feature Image: Facebook@ana.ljubicic