"It could've been worse." Police inspector Amy Scott ran towards danger in the Westfield Bondi Junction attacks.

The brave officer who shot the offender at Westfield Bondi Junction has been named as NSW Police Inspector Amy Scott.

Scott, a high-ranking officer in the police force, was the first officer at the scene of the shopping centre attack who single-handedly took on the attacker and saved many lives.

She was patrolling in Bondi alone when she ran towards danger without immediate backup and took on the attacker alone, before shooting him dead when he lunged at her with a knife.

After being directed by bystanders about the offender, she ran to level five [of the shopping centre] as she continued to walk quickly behind him to catch up with him.

He raised the knife at her, and Scott gave him an opportunity to drop the knife. He turned around and lunged at her, then she discharged her firearm and shot and killed the attacker on the scene.

The officer then tried to perform CPR on the offender, along with a few of the victims who were lying on the ground following the attack.

Videos from inside the shopping centre, that have now gone viral on social media, show the moments before Scott was face-to-face with the attacker, who has now been named as 40yo man, Joel Cauchi, from Brisbane.

In some clips, she is seen checking on other injured shoppers before performing CPR on one victim.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has "given thanks" to Scott for her work, along with the other brave emergency services.

"We also though at this time, give thanks to our police and emergency services. The wonderful inspector who ran by herself and removed the threat that was there to others without thinking about the rest," Albanese said on Saturday morning.

"We also see the footage of ordinary Australians putting themselves in harm's way in order to help their fellow citizens."

Waverley Mayor Paula Masselos told Sky News that Scott "was there on her own and she went towards the danger."

"Even [after she shot the attacker], she immediately began applying CPR – that just shows you the dedication of the person and her incredible act of heroism – even then her main concern was for someone who had fallen."

Scott has been hailed as a hero by NSW Police Commissioner Karen Webb, who said on Saturday evening the officer was "doing well under the circumstances".

"She showed enormous courage and bravery," the commissioner continued, adding Scott will be formally interviewed as part of the investigation into the deadly stabbings.

NSW Police Minister Yasmin Catley praised Scott for her quick response to the attack.

“She was just on general duties in and around the precinct and got the call and went to the scene immediately,” Catley said, adding Scott acting on "instinct".

“We spoke about policing and how those instincts come straight into play, she went straight into gear.”

Scott paid tribute to the bystanders who rushed to her aid, Catley said.

“[She said] They really helped.”

It's not the first time the officer has been recognised for her courageous act of bravery.

In 2019, Scott was a sergeant at Kings Cross Police Station when she was recognised at the Rotary Club Police Officer of the Year award ceremony.

Following the attack, 12 people were taken to various hospitals in Sydney. Among the victims is a nine-month-old baby who is reportedly in a "serious but stable condition".

Six people have been killed following the attack, including a 38-year-old woman and the mother of the baby wounded, Ash Good. She is being remembered as an "incredible mother".

"The baby got stabbed. The mum got stabbed," two brothers, who had been shopping when the incident occurred and rushed to help the pair, told 9News.

"She came over with the baby, threw it at me and I was holding the baby, it looked pretty bad. I was helping hold and trying to compress the baby and same with the mother, trying to compress the blood.

"We were calling the ambulance and police. There was a lot of blood on the floor."

A second victim has been named as Dawn Singleton, who died at age 25 and is the daughter of John Singleton, an Australian entrepreneur.

