So, Amy Schumer just got married to chef Chris Fischer in a surprise beach wedding.

We only just learned days ago about Amy Schumer’s new relationship – and now, she’s married.

In a beautiful, surprise beach-side wedding in Malibu on Tuesday, the 36-year-old New York comedian wed Chris Fischer, a 37-year-old chef and cookbook author from Massachusetts.

There were around 80 guests in attendance, People reports, including celebrities such as Jennifer Aniston, Jake Gyllenhaal, and Jennifer Lawrence.

“Two things,” Schumer posted to Instagram earlier today. “No, I’m not pregnant. And please, no gifts, instead consider a donation to Everytown for Gun Safety.” Her post followed the massacre at a high school in Florida on Valentine’s Day.

The photographs from the wedding are glorious. There are puppies delivering rings. Jennifer Lawrence dancing. And many smiling, familiar faces.

The relationship between Schumer and Fischer was publicly acknowledged for the first time on Sunday, when the Trainwreck star posted a picture of the two of them kissing to Instagram.

"Happy Birthday Ellen Degeneres thank you for having us!" the caption read, giving away no sign of their pending nuptials.

It was a surprise to guests, too. With one source telling US Magazine:

"It was a very chill wedding," the source said. "Most of the guests found out the wedding was happening on Tuesday from a text message sent out by Amy on Sunday. It was like, 'Hey, this is happening. If you can make it, great. If not, no worries'."

LISTEN: The Mamamia Out Loud team discuss Amy Schumer's latest Netflix special. Post continues after.

"People were in and out all night. It was a gorgeous day. Everyone was having a good time."

All the best, Amy and Chris, we can't wait to see what you do next.