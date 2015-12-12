“I was like, ‘I wish I never even made this movie.'”

She’s recently landed a nomination for Best Actress at the Golden Globe awards, but earlier this year Amy Schumer regretted making her hit blockbuster Trainwreck at all.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter this week, the 34-year-old opened up about the devastating events of July 23, when a man opened fire during a screening of the film in Louisiana, claiming the lives of two women and injuring nine others.

“When the shooting happened in Lafayette, and Mayci Breaux and Jillian Johnson died, I was just completely heartbroken,” Amy told The Hollywood Reporter. “I was like, ‘I wish I never even made this movie.’

“I was having these thoughts where I was just so upset. And then I was like, ‘No, this is a call for me to get involved and do what I can.’

“It’s been really frustrating, but I really think we can end gun violence at the level it’s at. I feel like I’m helping, and I want to keep helping.”

“I would rather not have to be involved and have everything be great already. But I’m proud to be saying what I believe in.”

Watch the trailer for Trainwreck below (post continues after video).

Although she is heartbroken over the shooting tragedy, Schumer says she will still find enjoyment in her first Golden Globe nomination.

“Yay, I did it. I’m so excited,” she said. “I was in bed, and I woke up at 8:30 and thought I had missed it and realised I hadn’t.

“I opened my computer and went to the Golden Globes website, and America Ferrera was just beginning to call us, and I love her. And then Dennis Quaid [said my name], and he’s my friend. I started tearing up.

“The first [congratulatory] text I got was from Chris Rock – he’s an up-and-coming comedian, you know? – He said: ‘Golden Globes mother—er!'”

She’ll be up against some tough competition though. The likes of Jennifer Lawrence (Joy), Melissa McCarthy (Spy), Maggie Smith (The Lady in the Van) and Lily Tomlin (Grandma) are all in contention for the coveted award.

Who do you think is most deserving of the Best Actress award?