Amy Schumer is pregnant, and her announcement involves quite the twist.

Comedian Amy Schumer has announced she’s expecting her first child with husband Chris Fischer – and she had a wholly original way of sharing her news.

On Instagram (not the unique part) the 37-year-old posted a photo of herself and her 38-year-old partner’s heads imposed onto a photo of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle strolling down a boardwalk.

That alone was a massive hint that the couple – like Meghan and Harry – are expecting a baby. But the Inside Amy Schumer star wasn’t done yet.

The caption directed fans to the Instagram of political journalist Jessica Yellin, to get the full scoop on her “exciting news”.

“About to announce some exciting news on @jessicayellin insta page,” Amy wrote.

“Please follow her for up to the minute #newsnotnoise she breaks down what’s really going on. She agreed to post a lil noise today for me! Follow her and VOTE!!”

Over on Jessica’s Instagram Stories, the veteran journalist posted a list of her recommendations for candidates to vote for in the US midterms next month.

And right down the bottom were the words: “I’m pregnant – Amy Schumer”.

We've seen other celebrities use their pregnancy or birth announcements to spruik products, but we don't recall anyone taking the opportunity to encourage political participation.

Amy Schumer and her chef husband wed in February in front of 80 family members and friends, including Jennifer Aniston, Jake Gyllenhaal, and Jennifer Lawrence.

The couple had only just gone public with their relationship about a week before their wedding. Which was perhaps why Amy wanted to make it clear this was no shot-gun wedding, telling followers on Instagram "no, I'm not pregnant".

What a difference a few months makes.