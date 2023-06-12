'Everybody is lying.' Amy Schumer's blunt message to the women of Hollywood can't be ignored.

Amy Schumer will not lie to you about Ozempic.

In an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, Schumer said she had tried the Type II diabetes drug, and shared a message for celebrities who are lying about taking it.

"Everyone and their mum's gonna try it. Everybody's lying. Everybody's like 'Oh, [it's] smaller portions'. Shut the f**k up, you're on Ozempic or one of those things, or you got work done. Just stop," Schumer said.

"Be real with the people. When I got lipo, I said I got lipo."

Ozempic is the brand name for semaglutide, an antidiabetic medication that has been co-opted by the weight loss industry.

A once-a-week injection, the role of the drug is to balance blood sugar levels, making it an effective solution for long-term weight management for diabetics and obesity.

However, for celebrities, it's become the drug of choice for weight loss.

Schumer said she had taken Ozempic herself about a year ago, but it was not "liveable" for her.

"I was one of those people that felt so sick and couldn't play with my son," she explained, referring to her four-year-old son, Gene.

"I was so skinny, and he's throwing a ball at me, and [I couldn't]."

The most common side effects of semaglutide include diarrhea, vomiting, abdominal pain, nausea and constipation, according to Healthline.

Despite Schumer's message, so far few celebrities have openly admitted to taking the drug.

In January, comedian Chelsea Handler talked about it being used for weight loss in her own Hollywood circles, sharing her experience on the Call Her Daddy podcast.

She said she was unknowingly prescribed the drug, and quickly decided to step away from it.

"So, my anti-aging doctor just hands it out to anybody. I didn't even know I was on it. She said, 'If you ever want to drop five lbs., this is good.'

"I came back from a vacation and I injected myself with it. I went to lunch with a girlfriend a few days later, and she was like, 'I'm not really eating anything. I'm so nauseous, I'm on Ozempic,'" she said.

She said she didn't realise semaglutide and Ozempic were the same thing until her friend explained.

"I'm not on it anymore. That's too irresponsible," Handler revealed.

"I'm not gonna take a diabetic drug. I tried it, and I'm not gonna do that. That's not for me. That's not right for me.

"Everyone is on Ozempic. It's gonna backfire, something bad is gonna happen."

