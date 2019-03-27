Amy Schumer's comment about vaginas and toilet paper is one we'd never heard out loud before.

Amy Schumer might be married and pregnant with her first child, but she wants you to know that, yes, she still gets toilet paper stuck in her vagina sometimes.

In her new stand up comedy special, Growing, streaming on Netflix, 37-year-old Schumer reflects on that early period of any relationship where you might be about to have sex at any given moment.

“Every time you pee you gotta clean the toilet paper out of your pussy… right?” she says towards the end of her hour long special – probably because it’s the kind of joke that would be too much to open with.

Watch the trailer for Amy Schumer’s new Netflix special, Growing.

“Every time you pee. But that is over. I have like half a roll in there now…” she adds.

In case you’re not convinced this is A Thing, the Reddit thread “Does anyone else get toilet paper stuck to their vagina? (kinda NSFW)”, as well as a particularly informative article published by Mamamia a few years back titled ‘The four terrifying things toilet paper can do to your vagina’, would suggest otherwise.