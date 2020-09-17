The Australian and international news stories you need to know today, Friday September 18.

"He just shoved his tongue down my throat." Donald Trump faces another sexual assault allegation.

A former model has accused US President Donald Trump of sexually assaulting her 23 years ago at the US Open.

Amy Dorris, 48, says the alleged incident happened in Trump's VIP box in New York on September 5, 1997 when she was 24.

"He just shoved his tongue down my throat and I was pushing him off,' Dorris told The Guardian. "And then that's when his grip became tighter and his hands were very gropey and all over my butt, my breasts, my back, everything.

"I was in his grip, and I couldn't get out of it. I don't know what you call that when you're sticking your tongue just down someone's throat. But I pushed it out with my teeth. I was pushing it. And I think I might have hurt his tongue."

Trump's lawyers deny the allegations and say "that there would have been numerous witnesses to any sexual misconduct in the VIP box."

Amy Dorris says she was 24 when she was assaulted by Trump in a VIP box. Image: The Guardian TV. Amy Dorris says she was 24 when she was assaulted by Trump in a VIP box. Image: The Guardian TV. Dorris said she considered speaking out in 2016, when numerous women accused Trump of sexual assault in the weeks before the election, but feared for her family.

"Now I feel like my girls are about to turn 13 years old and I want them to know that you don't let anybody do anything to you that you don't want," she told The Guardian.

More than 26 women have accused the current president of assault, dating back over the past few decades.

If this post brings up any issues for you, or if you just feel like you need to speak to someone, please call 1800 RESPECT (1800 737 732) – the national sexual assault, domestic and family violence counselling service.



READ: In 2005, Natasha interviewed the Trumps. When Melania left the room, Donald pinned her down.

'At home' medical care plan extended for six months.

Telehealth, home delivery of medicines and hospital services already boosted to deal with the coronavirus pandemic will be extended to the end of March 2021.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Friday will unveil a $2 billion extension of the COVID-19 emergency response.

The funding will go towards telehealth services provided by GPs, nursing, midwifery, allied health and allied mental health professionals, home medicine delivery, free COVID-19 pathology tests and further protective equipment.

There will also be money for 148 GP-led respiratory clinics and an extension of hospital support, which also involves a private hospital agreement.

Morrison will today unveil a $2b extension to the COVID-19 emergency response. Image: Getty. Morrison will today unveil a $2b extension to the COVID-19 emergency response. Image: Getty. The home medicines service has already delivered more than one million medicines at no additional cost to eligible patients.

More than 10 million patients have benefited from telehealth services, the bulk of whom live in NSW, Victoria and Queensland.

"We will continue to provide Australians with critical health care and support to protect both lives and livelihoods," Mr Morrison said.

Since March, the government has stumped up $16.5 billion for the health response to coronavirus.

Rural and remote Indigenous people won't miss out, with Medicare-subsidised pathology and testing at the point of care continuing in 86 communities in WA, NT, Queensland, SA, NSW and Victoria.

Vic child deaths spike linked to lockdown.

Eight young children have died in less than two months across Victoria in a series of incidents experts say have spiked due to COVID-19 lockdown.

Each year an average 17 children die from unintentional injuries across Victoria according to the Victorian Injury Surveillance Unit. In 2020 there have been eight in less than two months, the coroner reported.

Director of trauma at The Royal Children's Hospital, Warwick Teague, acknowledged children are most commonly injured while at home and that coronavirus lockdown measures have meant more time in that setting.

LISTEN: What's lockdown doing to our kids? Post continues after podcast.





Two-year-old Hunter drowned in a dam at his grandfather's farm on August 12 while others nearby were feeding horses.

Hunter was one of three children who drowned since August 1. The other child fatalities included a driveway runover, a pedestrian incident, a house fire and a curtain chain strangulation.

All the children were under the age of five, KidSafe Vic chief executive Melanie Courtney said.

"Parents are juggling work, home-schooling and parenting in general with children of multiple ages," she told AAP.

100yo man Australia's oldest COVID survivor.

A Victorian great-grandfather is being reported to be Australia’s oldest coronavirus survivor, celebrating his 100th birthday in St Vincent’s Private, away from family.

Roy Bartlett lost his wife of 70 years Lorna in November last year.

He contracted pneumonia and then coronavirus, and spent the last six weeks in hospital before being discharged on Monday.

"He’s definitely a true Aussie battler," his granddaughter told 7News. "Always surprises us and always beats the odds."

Victoria recorded only 28 new virus cases on Thursday, the first time it's been in the 20s since June.

Eight more deaths were recorded, taking the state's death toll to 745.

Cheer star Jerry Harris arrested on child pornography charge.

Cheer star Jerry Harris has been accused of enticing a 13-year-old boy to send him explicit photos and videos.

The 21-year-old cheerleading star who rose to fame on the Netflix docuseries, allegedly began contacting the child on Snapchat in December 2018.

Federal prosecutors say they exchanged explicit photos until the relationship ended in March 2020, with Harris reportedly admitting to the exchanging of material with the boy.

The boy also claims Harris solicited oral sex from him in a bathroom at a cheerleading event in February 2019, but the 13-year-old refused.

Harris will appear in court in Chicago this afternoon.

The charges, reports USA Today, were brought to authorities' attention by the now 14-year-old and his twin brother, who have both told the publication they were sent messages by Harris.

Jerry Harris, star of the Netflix series Cheer, has been charged with child pornography. Image: Jim Spellman/Getty Jerry Harris, star of the Netflix series Cheer, has been charged with child pornography. Image: Jim Spellman/Getty "It was just eating me alive,” the accuser, Charlie, told USA Today. "It was just making me so gross and uncomfortable. Every time I saw his name or something like that, I was just cringing about it."

Young Sydney woman wins $60 million Powerball.

A young woman in her 20s, from Sydney's inner suburbs is the sole winner of last night's $60 million Powerball.

The woman's PowerHit entry also won Division Two 19 times, meaning her total prize increased to $60,683,656.95.

The Lott says when they called her, she burst into tears after asking them: "Are you joking? Are you sure about this? Oh my god, this is insane. Thank you."

She has plans to pay of her family's debts, help her parents and siblings out, and buy a house.

"Hopefully, when we can travel again, we will be able to take our whole family somewhere overseas. This is very overwhelming. I'm shaking like a leaf," she told The Lott.

Hurricane Sally leaves $4 billion worth of damage.

Hurricane Sally has left the US Gulf Coast devastated, after dumping four months worth of rain in just four hours.

The category 2 hurricane blew ashore Wednesday, and turned streets into rivers in Florida and Alabama. It's now headed for South Carolina but has weakened to a tropical depression.

At least eight rivers are already expected to reach major flood stages, after 76cm of rain fell in just four hours.

Half a million homes and businesses across the US were left without power, with the damage bill from the disaster expected to reach up to A$4.1 billion.

Sally is the 18th named storm in the Atlantic this year and eighth of tropical storm or hurricane strength to have hit the United States.

Around the world.

- The World Health Organisation has warned that coronavirus cases are surging alarmingly in Europe, as a "very serious situation" unfolds across the continent.

- The first volume of former US president Barack Obama's memoir is coming out on November 17 - covering his rise to the White House and first term.

- With AAP

Feature image: The Guardian/Jim Spellman/Joe Raedle/Getty