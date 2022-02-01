Her name was Aminah Hayat. She was found murdered in her own bathtub.

This post deals with violence against women and might be triggering for some readers.

19-year-old Aminah Hayat was found dead in a bathtub full of acid in her western Sydney apartment on Sunday.

At around 4:30pm, police arrived at the North Parramatta unit after responding to reports of an alleged domestic violence-related incident.

After forcing their way into the unit, officers found the woman's body in the bathroom with hazardous chemicals, causing officers to retreat and call specialist HAZMAT officers from Fire and Rescue.

A 20-year-old man, who was in a domestic relationship with Aminah, has been charged with murder, after handing himself in at Bankstown Police Station.

Police Superintendent Julie Boon said police who were checking on the 19-year-old's welfare found "a very confronting scene" in the bathroom. "It was an absolutely awful scene," she told 2GB on Tuesday. Aminah is the fourth woman to be killed by violence in 2022, following the deaths of 43 women last year. A truck has been found in nearby Greenacre and was seized for forensic examination. The Daily Telegraph reports police were seen swabbing the paws of a cat found inside the unit. The 20-year-old man will appear at Bankstown Local Court on Tuesday.

If this post brings up any issues for you, or if you just feel like you need to speak to someone, please call 1800 RESPECT (1800 737 732) – the national sexual assault, domestic and family violence counselling service. It doesn’t matter where you live, they will take your call and, if need be, refer you to a service closer to home.

You can also call safe steps 24/7 Family Violence Response Line on 1800 015 188 or visit www.safesteps.org.au for further information.

