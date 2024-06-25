Meet the cast of Netflix's America's Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders.

The Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders is widely considered the most prestigious cheerleading squad in American football — and Netflix's latest show provides a behind-the-scenes glimpse into their world.

America's Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders follows the 2023-24 Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders (DCC) through their auditions, training camp, and the NFL season.

Meet the cast of America's Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders.

Here’s everything you need to know about the cheerleaders featured in the series — plus, where to follow them on Instagram.

Kelcey Wetterberg

Kelcey Wetterberg. Image: Netflix.

Age: 27

Role: Fifth-Year Veteran & Team Leader

Kelcey is not only a Dallas Cowboys cheerleader but also a full-time pediatric registered nurse. Her role as a nurse is highlighted in the docuseries, where viewers get a glimpse of her caring for patients.

Kelcey is engaged to Nate Crnkovich, an actor known for his roles in shows like Minx. The couple began dating in November 2020, with Nate proposing in September 2023 during a surprise engagement photo shoot.

Instagram: @kelcey_w

Victoria Kalina

Victoria. Image: Netflix.

Age: 23

Role: Fourth-Year Veteran

Victoria's journey with the DCC began when she was 18, however, she was rejected from the squad after her first audition. She returned the following year and gained a spot.

In the docuseries, Victoria candidly shared her battles with depression and eating disorders, revealing the pressures she faced to maintain a certain physique and performance level.

Her mother, Tina Kalina, was also a Dallas Cowboys cheerleader from 1984 to 1989.

Instagram: @victoriakalina

Kleine Powell

Kleine. Image: Instagram.

Age: 24

Role: Third-Year Veteran

Kleine auditioned for the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders squad after her plans to study abroad in Japan were disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

In addition to her role as a cheerleader, Kleine is a digital media specialist. She is married to Luc, and they have two kittens named Poosh and Momo.

Instagram: @kleinepowell

Anisha Kula

Anisha. Image: Netflix.

Age: 28

Role: Rookie Candidate

Anisha made a significant impression during the DCC auditions with her "Bollyfusion" dance routines, which blend traditional Bollywood dance with contemporary styles. She previously cheered for the Golden State Warriors and the San Francisco 49ers.

Outside of cheerleading, Anisha is a highly accomplished orthodontist. She's married to Rohan Sebastian, a physician and former captain of the Irish gymnastics team. The couple resides in Los Angeles.

Instagram: @anishakula

Reece Allman

Reece Allman. Image: Netflix.

Age: 22

Role: Rookie Cheerleader

After graduating from the University of Alabama with a degree in dance, Reece auditioned for the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders and successfully secured a spot as a rookie for the 2023-2024 season.

Reece is married to her best friend, William Allman. The couple tied the knot on April 20, 2024, at Barn at Cottonwood Ranch in Callahan, Florida.

Instagram: @reece_christinee

McKenzie Sherman

McKenzie Sherman. Image: Instagram.

Age: 26

Role: Fourth-Year Veteran and Second Group Leader

Before joining DCC, McKenzie studied at the University of Alabama, where she earned a degree in Dance and Psychology. She also works as a pharmaceutical sales representative.

McKenzie is married to Casey Hughston.

Instagram: @mckenziehughston

