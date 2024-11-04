The best (and worst) political ads swaying Americans this week.

Political ads are a big part of any election campaign.

Here in Australia, they're usually fairly….vanilla. A few declarations about key policies with overlay of a smiley politician visiting a school/charity/cuddling a puppy.

But if you've been keeping an eye on the upcoming American race for the White House, the ads are anything but plain. In fact, they're kind of like trailers for Hollywood movies and they're very, very watchable.

We've done the rounds and found the best (and worst) swaying voters with mere days to go until the polls open. Before we jump in, it should be pointed out that not all of these are made by the parties themselves - some of them are made by groups supporting them. Regardless, they're doing the rounds and they're helping the cause (s).

Here are the ones you need to watch from both camps:

'Republicans in your bedroom.'

Arguably the most powerful, are the iterations of this ad targeting Trump's policies against abortion.

'Kamala is for they/them. Trump is for you.'

This ad is horribly offensive and yet…it's out there. With the tag line "Kamala Harris is for they/them, Donald Trump is for you," Trump's camp have reportedly spent nearly a third of $66 million in television ad spending (so about $21 million) on anti-trans and anti-LGBTQ content, according to ABC News.

'For God's sake, don't do this again.'

Get a famous actor, in black and white, to plead with the people. I mean, it works?





The 'secret vote'.

A very clever ad (one aimed at women, and one aimed at men), focusing on those who feel judged by who they're voting for.





'It's the people who make America great again.'

Trump tends to favour ads that feature….him, or that demonise Kamala Harris. This is one of the rare ones that focuses on the people.

'Fight Fight Fight.'

And we're back to focusing on Trump…

'You deserve better.'

But in the interest of fairness, here's Kamala Harris' version of spruiking herself.





Happy voting America!

Feature image: Progress Action Fund.