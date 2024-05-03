The one joke that should have never made it into The Fall Guy script.

Some jokes just shouldn't be made, and this is one of them.

Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt's latest film, The Fall Guy, has received positive reviews from critics and viewers alike. However, there's one aspect that has left a bad taste.

Those who have watched the film aren't pleased with a particular joke that takes aim at the relationship between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard.

In this action-comedy, a character played by Hannah Waddingham walks into a messy trailer and says to Blunt's character, "It's like Amber and Johnny were just in here."

For many, this scene felt inappropriate, especially given the ongoing issue of domestic violence affecting people worldwide.

"I know it's a brief throwaway line, but still not sure what was up with the domestic violence joke in The Fall Guy," said one user on X.

"Everyone should be aware that the new 'comedy' movie The Fall Guy allegedly makes a cheap Amber / J*hnny joke. Would love to ask the writer what he thinks is so funny about domestic violence," wrote another.

Heard and Depp married in 2015, but split just 15 months later.

Long after their separation, the details of their volatile relationship surfaced in court.

Depp filed a defamation lawsuit against Heard following her 2018 Washington Post op-ed, in which she identified herself as a "public figure representing domestic abuse."

Afterward, a tough legal fight ensued, with both actors accusing each other of abuse. Eventually, a jury ruled in Depp's favour and ordered Heard to pay him millions in damages.

The Fall Guy is currently showing in theatres now.

Feature Image: Getty/Universal Pictures.