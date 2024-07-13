Every single photo from inside the Indian billionaire wedding.

All eyes are on Mumbai this weekend, as the youngest son of Asia's richest man ties the knot in a lavish four day celebration.

The wedding of Mukesh Ambani's son, Anant Ambani, and Radhika Merchant — daughter of Encore Healthcare founder Viren Merchant — started on Friday.

Attended by celebs, world leaders, business tycoons and Bollywood stars, the event kicked off on Friday night Australian time, and is estimated to be costing the family around $470 million AUD.

Anant Ambani and his family at the first-day event of the extravagant wedding. Image: Getty.

The extravagant affair is the culmination of months of celebrations — the lead up to the big day worth a reported $183.6 million alone, separate from the wedding itself. This included a three-day party with a private concert by Rihanna, and pre-wedding ceremony with a live performance by Justin Bieber.

There was no shortage of big names at these celebrations either, including Microsoft founder Bill Gates, Meta CEO and co-founder Mark Zuckerberg, Ivanka Trump, Jared Kushner and more.

As for the wedding itself... wow.

Day one was a spectacular visual display of colour and sequence, with plenty of big names in dazzling outfits. Just as you'd expect from Asia's richest family.

Who attended Ambani-Merchant wedding?

It was a case of spot the celebrity among the colour at the Ambani wedding as everyone from Kim Kardashian to former Prime Minister Tony Blair made their sparkly entrances.

Khloe Kardashian was also there with her sister, along with actor and WWE star John Cena, looking the part in a pastel blue jacket and white pants.

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra made a glamourous appearance, as did former boxer Mike Tyson and Hollywood action legend, Jean-Claude Van Damme.

There were a few pollies too, including former U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry, another former British prime minister, Boris Johnson, former Canadian prime minister Stephen Harper, former Italian prime minister Matteo Renzi and World Trade Organisation Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala.

A host of global business leaders also turned up for the luxurious nuptials, along with a host of Indian politicians and stars.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas. Image: Getty.

Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian.

Who are Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant?

The Ambani family from India is known for their immense wealth (to the tune of $127.6 billion, to be exact) and this week, we were all reminded of this simple fact.

Anant Ambani, aged 29, is the youngest son of Mukesh Ambani (Asia's wealthiest individual) and Nita Ambani.

Mukesh Ambani serves as the head of the Indian conglomerate Reliance, while his son — who is a Brown University graduate — holds a directorial position within Reliance's energy enterprises.

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. Image: Getty.

Radhika, aged 29, is the daughter of Viren Merchant, the CEO of Encore Healthcare, a renowned pharmaceutical firm. Radhika is a graduate of New York University and serves as a director at her father's company.

The pair got engaged in a traditional ceremony at Anant's Mumbai residence in January 2023.

Feature Image: Instagram/Getty.