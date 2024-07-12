The most talked about wedding in the world is finally here and no, it doesn't involve a member of the Royal Family.

Let me introduce you to the Ambanis. They are the 10th richest family in the world and they're not quiet about it.

Mukesh Ambani, 67, is an Indian businessman with a net worth of $117.3 billion. His youngest son, Anant Ambani, is getting married this weekend after close to seven months worth of pre-wedding festivities.

The Ambani family. Image source: Getty.

Anant and his soon-to-be wife Radhika Merchant have been making headlines for every celebration they've had leading up to their official wedding, due to the sheer cost of it all. As well as giving common folk like myself a pervy insight into their influence and power.

What's been happening so far.

To recap, the pre-wedding festivities took off in March this year. Fans found out that it takes Rihanna $7.6 million to $13.7 million to come out of retirement, which is exactly what she did for the Ambanis. In Gujarat India, she did a private performance for more than 1,200 guests.

The celebrities attending the wedding.

So far we have been given a little glimpse into who will be in attendance for the wedding festivities this weekend. Earlier this morning, Kim and Khloé Kardashian arrived in Mumbai. Kim posted videos of paparazzi and welcoming ceremonies to her Instagram stories.

Image source: Instagram/KimKardashian

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas were also reported to have already arrived. It has been rumoured that David Beckham, Mike Tyson and John Cena will also be in attendance.

Fans have been taken along on the journey with influencers in attendance such as @jewelswithjules who is documenting her travels and experience on TikTok.

How much does a casual billionaire's family wedding cost?

In short: Around $474 million according to The Daily Mail. With the price of this wedding, as well as the pre-wedding celebrations, the Ambanis are not holding back when it comes to the cost of this event.

The wedding this weekend is taking place at the Jio world convention centre in Mumbai. Yes, you read that correctly, a convention centre.

The biggest issue with this is that the convention centre is located in Mumbai's central business district and it has been reported that businesses in the area have told workers to work from home due to street blockages, road closures and expected traffic congestion. Surprise, surprise, not everyone is thrilled to be in close proximity to a group of billionaires.

Wedding invitations alone cost guests about $10,000 each, due to guest gifts, hotel stays, private jets, security and I'm sure other logistics that my poor peasant brain can't even comprehend.

Who's performing at the wedding?

Although it hasn't been confirmed who will be performing at the wedding, there have been rumours that Adele could be a big highlight alongside Drake and Lana Del Rey.

I mean, the celebration is three days long so all of them could show up. Earlier this year, Taylor Swift was rumoured to be performing due to a tiny gap in her Eras Tour schedule. Stay tuned!

Feature Image: Getty.