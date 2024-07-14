'I'm a lifestyle writer and these are the best deals I've spotted in the Amazon Prime Day sales.'

It's sale time, people!

Tomorrow Amazon is launching its longest-ever Prime Day in Australia and you best believe I've hunted down the bargains for you to save you the trouble (I'm amazing, aren't I?)

From big ticket items from Samsung, The North Face and Dyson, to fashion essentials like the viral Amazon leggings and trending sneakers, I have a stuffed shopping cart ready to hit 'purchase'.

Watch: Justifying an online shopping spree. Post continues below.

Ever since I signed up for Prime a year ago, I haven't found the need to leave the house as much. I'll be honest, that next-day delivery is very addictive.

But if this is your first foray into the world of Amazon then you most likely have questions you want answered.

So, what actually is Prime Day?

Prime Day is a massive sale event that sees the retailer slash prices off hundreds of sought-after items. Everything from laptops and TVs to womenswear and pet supplies is discounted.

It's also a great time to get some early Christmas shopping done or to nab yourself one of the bigger ticket items you've been eyeing for a while.

When is Prime Day?

This year, Australia is set to experience its longest-ever Prime Day, with the sale running from July 16 at 12:01am through to July 21.

How can you take part in Prime Day?

To take part in Prime Day you first need to make sure you're a Prime member. You can sign up here for a 30-day free trial, and then pay either $9.99 a month or $79 for a full year.

The membership includes access to Prime Video, Amazon Music, Amazon First Reads and Prime Reading and of course, free one-day delivery on eligible items.

It's seriously good value for money.

Now let's get to the good part - here's everything I recommend adding to your cart in the sale.

Dyson Gen5detect Absolute Cordless Vacuum, was $1,549, now $899.

Image: Amazon Australia.

Kindle Scribe, was $679, now $479.

Image: Amazon Australia.





PlayStation 5, was $799.95, now $699.

Image: Amazon Australia.

Apple AirPods Pro 2 (USB-C), was $399, now $349.

Philips 7000 Series Air Fryer Combi XXXL, was $549, now $338.

Image: Amazon Australia.





ghd Gold Professional Advanced Styler, was $340, now $217.60.

Image: Amazon Australia.

Sunbeam Sleep Perfect Quilted Electric Blanket, was $279, now $184.98.

Image: Amazon Australia.

Shark FlexStyle Air Styling & Drying System, was $499, now $368.

Image: Amazon Australia.

Kodak M35 Film Camera, was $39.95, now $31.96.

Image: Amazon Australia.

Bose QuietComfort SC Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones, was $349, now $297.

Image: Amazon Australia.

Drinking Glasses with Glass Straw, was $18.90, now $16.06.

Image: Amazon Australia.

Well Traveled 3 Piece Compression Packing Cubes, was $49.28, now $33.07.

Image: Amazon Australia.

Owala FreeSip Insulated Stainless Steel Water Bottle, was $98.17, now $75.

Image: Amazon Australia.





Yankee Candle Comforting Vanilla & Honey, was $72.84, now $63.55.

Image: Amazon Australia.

CRZ YOGA Butterluxe High Waisted Lounge Legging, was $54.99, now $43.99.

Image: Amazon Australia.

Tommy Hilfiger Women's Leather Cupsole Trainers, was $119.39, now $69.99.

Image: Amazon Australia.

Zanzer 8 Piece Spa Headband Set, was $12.99, now $10.39.

Image: Amazon Australia.

Hollywood Makeup Mirror, was $179.99, now $143.99.

Image: Amazon Australia.

Tommy Bahama Queen Sheets, was $112.52, now, $97.86.

Image: Amazon Australia.

Longchamp 1699 Priage Backpack, was $160.27, now $143.23.

Image: Amazon Australia.

At Mamamia, we independently curate and write about products we rave about in our group chats and think you should know about too. If you purchase a product we have recommended, we may earn a small commission.

Feature Image: Amazon Australia/Canva.