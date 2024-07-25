'I tried the viral $55 Amazon leggings and here's my official verdict.'

Here's the deal: while they may appear similar, not all leggings are created equal. Some are thin and flimsy, others too restrictive.

And let's be real — good leggings can also come with a hefty price tag (I mean, $130 for a pair? Seriously?!).

So, when TikTok tipped me off that Amazon was selling the best leggings in the entire world for just $55, I couldn't resist giving them a try.

What does Amazon say?

With over 10,000 ratings on Amazon, the CRZ Yoga Leggings have some serious buzz. According to the brand, they're designed to be buttery soft, squat-proof, long-lasting, and perfect for workouts, training, or simply lounging around (which, to be honest, is exactly how I plan to use them).

The famous $55 leggings. Image: Amazon Australia.

They come in 23 different colours, and here's the kicker — supposedly pet hair resistant, which is a major win for me, considering I have a long-haired cat.

Before clicking "add to cart", I did my due diligence and checked out a few reviews. One person said, "I have been a runner and gym goer for 20 years and these are the best fitting and comfortable tights I have ever worn, and at an amazing price."

Alright, yeah, they've pretty much got me sold at this point.

My verdict.

Okay before you question why mine look different to the ones on site, I bought the maternity pair because... well... I'm pregnant.

But they're the same as the original (if you're pregnant too then you can grab the maternity version here).

Upon first opening the package, I noticed they were lighter weight than any other leggings I own. Despite the thin feel of the material, it didn't come across as cheap, and I felt confident that they would hold up well, especially with my growing belly.

Now, I don't mean to sound dramatic, but after wearing the most uncomfortable pants throughout my pregnancy, I let out a huge sigh of relief once I put these on.

So comfortable! Image: Supplied.

They felt like heaven — just as Amazon promised, they were buttery soft and extremely comfortable. They didn't feel restrictive in the slightest and had the perfect amount of stretch.

BUT while it was all well and good in the first few minutes, there were a few things I wanted to test out.

Trust me, guys, I take my reviews seriously, so I had to thoroughly test everything out before giving my stamp of approval...

Are they pet hair proof?

L: The pet hair R: The culprit. Image: Supplied.

Yeah, sort of. They're definitely better at repelling pet hair compared to my other leggings, which is a huge plus, but my cat's fur still manages to make an appearance.

I guess it's time for me to accept that my cat's hair will always be a part of me. It's become an accessory, in a way.

How did they hold up?

So after wearing them for five days (yes, I washed them in between, obviously), I can confidently say they're holding up really well. I've walked, lounged, and even did some light exercise in them, and they performed perfectly for all three activities.

Do they wash well?

I'll admit, I wasn't too confident about tossing them in the wash, but they held up surprisingly well. I even threw them in the dryer because I couldn't wait to wear them again, and they came out as good as new.

So, would I recommend the CRZ Yoga Leggings? Absolutely. They're affordable, well-made, and feel like wearing a soft cloud.

Plus, they're great for pregnancy or postpartum!

