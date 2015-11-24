The moments everyone's talking about from the AMAs.

Wings, cut-outs and sheer, sheer, sheer. The dress code at the American Music Awards was surprising and so were the performances.

From wardrobe malfunctions to Miss Piggy and Kermit’s on-again off-again relationship, these are the best moments from the 2015 AMAs.

1. Celine Dion’s performance of Hymne à L’Amour.

In light of the recent attacks on Paris, French-Canadian Celine Dion gave an incredible tribute to France with her rendition of Édith Piaf’s 1950 song:

2. The unfortunate wardrobe malfunction of one of Jennifer Lopez’s backup dancers.

Jennifer Lopez opened the AMAs with a medley that proved she not only performs her own songs incredibly well, she also performs other singers’ songs better than most of the singers themselves.

Only adding to the entertainment factor of her performance was the flash of a bare behind we saw from one of her backup dancers:

And while we’re on Jennifer Lopez…

3. Nicki Minaj’s unimpressed look with J-Lo’s performance.

When J-Lo performed Nicki Minaj’s Anaconda in her medley, the camera quickly panned to Minaj’s face, presumably expecting that she would give some kind of attitude based on previous experience.

We were not disappointed.

To clarify the look, Nicki Minaj took to Twitter and did explain she was in fact looking at herself on the big screen.

4. The Justin Beiber song that turned everyone into a Belieber.

Justin Bieber hasn’t always been everyone’s ‘favourite’ Artist. But the combination of excellent songs such as What do you mean and Sorry and his performance of them at the AMAs last night have most people wondering if they are now one of his fans, or a ‘Belieber’ if you will.

For those that aren’t teenagers, these new feelings for Bieber are confusing.

Just know that you’re not alone and no-one needs to know you’ve watched his AMAs performance six times:

And, although not technically from the AMAs themselves, but shown during a commercial break:

5. Miss Piggy’s heartfelt performance of Adele’s hit ‘Hello’.

Her tumultuous relationship with Kermit the Frog was catalogued in this brief, beautiful, hilarious snippet of emotion: