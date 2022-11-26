'That's the risk Channel 10’s running.' Amanda Keller on the further changes after The Project.

Amanda Keller has spoken out about the changes happening at Channel 10.

In October, Carrie Bickmore announced she would be leaving The Project after 13 years, with Lisa Wilkinson and Peter Helliar following suit this month. Now, more changes are occurring at the network.

Last night, Keller's show, The Living Room, aired for the last time in 2022 after 10 seasons on-air.

"Look closely in this first pic and you’ll see some tears. A very emotional final episode of @livingroomtv," she wrote on Instagram.

In a recent interview with TV Tonight, Keller explained why the network paused their show and shares her thoughts on what's happening at The Project.

"We’ve been told we’re having a tweak, fluffing up the cushions and having a play again, we hope the following year," she told the publication.

"My concern as always is TV's like a fast-moving river. The four of us as a force is such a rare thing," she added, speaking of her co-hosts, Barry Du Bois, Chris Brown and Miguel Maestre.

"Chemistry, whether it’s on radio or TV, is such an elusive thing and the four of us have that in spades. We all can’t just sit out here and wait.

"But the four of us would always make time to make another show together, to make The Living Room together. But it’s a bit of an ask that we’re all going to be available at the same time."

"That’s the risk that Channel 10’s running here. That’s what upsets me, I think," she added, before explaining that the co-hosts might be in different places by 2023.

The Living Room has been running for over a decade now with the same four judges, Keller, Dr Chris Brown, Miguel Maestre and Barry DuBois.

The program goes up against the likes of Better Homes & Gardens and Gardening Australia, but has seen great success, winning four Logie Awards for Most Popular Lifestyle Program.

In Keller's recent interview, she added how The Project's recent lower ratings have been a disadvantage to The Living Room at 7.30pm.

Keller's comments come after reports of a "mass exodus" at The Project. It started with the resignation of Carrie Bickmore in early October, followed by Wilkinson and Helliar.

More resignations are rumoured, as predicted by entertainment reporter Peter Ford.

"How coincidental so many people all decide at the same time they 'need a change,'" he wrote on Twitter after Wilkinson’s exit.

"There's more going from The Project," he also said on 3AW's Breakfast with Ross and Russel.

"They want the show to go younger and hipper, and they believe - I think it's very much a last-ditch attempt to try and rebrand the show... I think they realised that they had to make some pretty significant changes before going into another year with the same people on the desk there."

It's been confirmed that Sarah Harris will replace Bickmore on the panel. There hasn't been news about Wilkinson and Helliar's replacements as of yet.

