Monday's news in under 2 minutes.

1. An image of the moment Amanda Berry emerged from the house where she’d been held captive for more than 10 years has been released. The image was taken by two women who said they were driving past Ariel Castro’s Seymour Avenue house when they saw a commotion. Jasmine Baldrich and Ashley Colon said they saw Amanda holding her 6-year-old daughter and telling police “I’m Amanda Berry.”

2. Meanwhile, 52-year-old Ariel Castro‘s two brothers have said they had no idea their brother had abducted Amanda Berry, Michele Knight and Gina DeJesus. Fifty-four-year-old Pedro and 50-year-old Onil Castro were interviewed on US TV station, CNN. Pedro said: “I couldn’t never think of doing anything like that… If I knew that my brother was doing this … I would call the cops cause that ain’t right.”

3. A former political staffer says she was made to fill out a work calender with details of her menstrual cycle. Amy Ellingworth, who worked as Redcliffe MP Scott Driscoll’s personal assistant when she was 21, said she told Mr Driscoll she suffered from endometriosis and sometimes suffered pain as a result. Ms Ellingworth had made a Work Cover claim about the requirement but dropped it when she became pregnant. Other female staffers from Mr Dricoll’s office have commented that he often made “sexually explicit references” in their presence.

4. A 14-year-old Autistic boy who doctors once thought would never read is said to have an IQ higher than Albert Einstein. The UK’s Jacob Barnett is studying a Master’s Degree in quantum physics and is tipped to one day be a Nobel Prize winner.

5. The federal government has announced $55.7 million of extra funding for breast cancer screening that will allow more women to be tested for free. Currently only women from the ages of 50 to 69 can be tested for free, but that age bracket will now be increased to include women aged from 70 to 74. Federal Health Minister Tanya Plibersek said: “Expanding the age range by five years will mean an extra 70,000 women will be invited every year to have a mammogram… We expect to find an extra 600 cancers every year.”

6. The full budget will be announced tomorrow night and single parents and the unemployed are reportedly set to benefit.

7. Up to 12 people – including a 10-year-old girl – have reportedly been injured after a mass shooting at a Mother’s Day parade in New Orleans. Police suspect there were three shooters and say there were no fatalities.