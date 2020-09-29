Got oily, blemish prone skin? We've found a five-piece kit for that.

Did you know that more than 90 per cent of the world’s population is affected by acne at some point in their lives?

As someone who knows what it's like to have to deal with oily skin all too well, the most frustrating part is your skin is often unpredictable. It can be hard to know how your skin will react to a new product and if you're also prone to blemishes, doing this can be relatively high stakes.

That's why it's important for those of us who are perpetually shiny and have random lumps and bumps rudely come and go as they please to know exactly what we're putting onto our skin.

So what should you be using if your main concerns are around oily, blemish-prone skin?

If you're not using it already, you've probably heard of Alpha-H. It's the cult Aussie skincare brand that, over 25 years, has become a global phenomenon for people seeking clinical results that's simple and fuss-free.

They've just re-released their Alpha-H Clear Skin Kit (RRP $55.00), which now contains five products formulated to target oily and problematic skin to give you a clearer and brighter complexion. The range features Salicylic Acid, the exfoliating acid that's known to be effective for blemishes and breakouts. It also contains a raft of skin-supporting and locally sourced anti-inflammatory, antiseptic and antibacterial natural ingredients, allowing you to take back control of oily, congested and blemish-prone skin.

Before we get into the kit, it's good to know you can use all of these solutions to create your individual AM and PM skincare routines, tailoring their use to exactly what your skin might need at the time. However, they can also be used as standalone treatments, so they are very versatile.

Let's take a deeper look at what's in the Clear Skin Kit and how the Clear Skin products work:

Clear Skin Daily Face Wash.

We love a multitasking product, and this wash does exactly that, being suitable to use on both your face and body. Perfect if you get blemishes elsewhere on your body in addition to your face.

The key ingredient in this product is salicylic acid, a type of oil soluble beta hydroxy acid (BHA) that comes from salicin.This oil soluble acid is often found in chemical exfoliators and known for getting deep into the pores to remove dead skin cells and excess sebum (oil) without the vigorous scrubbing of physical exfoliators.

It also contains niacinamide, a form of vitamin B3 which specifically goes after the oil in your skin by helping to reduce excess production and minimise the appearance of pores and redness.

Other ingredients include eucalyptus, tea tree oil and thyme which all help to get rid of any bacteria that might cause breakouts as well as aloe vera to help soothe and calm the skin.

How to use: Apply directly to damp skin and massage in so you're cleansing the skin. Rinse thoroughly and pat your skin dry.

Clear Skin Tonic.

Clear Skin Tonic. Image: Supplied. Next comes the Clear Skin Tonic, whose job it is to end the breakout cycle by targeting blemish-causing bacteria. Like the Clear Skin Daily Face and Body Wash, it also contains salicylic acid but in a more potent formulation.

Yet the real heavyweight ingredient in this product is the natural active seboclear MP. It comes from the leaves of Maclura cochinchinensis, is water soluble and works to balance the ecosystem of microorganisms that live on your skin known as the microbiota, preventing the breakouts from spreading.

It also contains eucalyptus, tea tree oil and thyme for their antibacterial properties and as well as chamomile and cucumber to calm the skin right down by reducing redness, irritation and puffiness.

How to use: Morning or evening, moisten a cotton pad with five to six drops of and sweep over a cleansed face, neck and décolletage. Follow with your preferred Alpha-H nighttime serum or moisturiser after evening use, or moisturiser and SPF if applying in the morning.

Clear Skin Daily Hydrator Gel.

Clear Skin Daily Hydrator Gel. Image: Supplied.

Now that we've broken the cycle of blemish-causing bacteria, it's time to put hydration back into your skin using the Clear Skin Daily Hydrator. It's ultra-light and fresh, a bonus for oily skin and also contains salicylic acid and eucalyptus.

This product contains the added ingredient of witch hazel which comes from a plant and is known for warding off infection and reducing bacteria. Another ingredient is cotton seed extract which helps to bring hydration back to the skin by allowing it to retain moisture.

Its water-based formula makes it the perfect solution for skins that are oily yet lacking in hydration, as it works to gently rehydrate your skin and balance oil levels.

How to use: Apply a small amount to a freshly cleansed face every morning and night. Can be used after Clear Skin Tonic. If applied in the morning, be sure to follow with a broad-spectrum SPF.

Clear Skin Blemish Control Gel.

Clear Skin Blemish Control Gel. Image: Supplied. While the wash, tonic and gel work together to help your skin get oil, congestion and blemishes under control, if you start to develop a one-off breakout, it's time for the Clear Skin Blemish Control Gel.

It only needs to be applied as a spot treatment and contains a high concentration of salicylic acid and niacinamide, ingredients that rapidly break down the contents of the blemish and therefore reduce the overall size of the infection.

It also contains eucalyptus and tea tree oil as well as oregano which helps to combat the cause of the infection while preventing the spread of bacteria that could cause future breakouts.

How to use: Topically apply this gel to blemishes twice a day for fast results.

Clear Skin Blemish Control Mask

Clear Skin Blemish Control Mask. Image: Supplied. The final product in the kit is the Clear Skin Blemish Control Mask. It contains ingredients that get deep into the pores to help remove any dirt and debris while also refining your pores at the same time.

Like the other products in the range, the mask contains eucalyptus and tea tree oil to fight off bacteria. However, the main ingredient is white clay which works by drawing out any impurities from the skin and absorbs excess oil.

While the white clay takes the things we don't want out, 'good oils' including macadamia seed and jojoba have been added back in to make sure your skin isn't being stripped.

These oils support the skin's natural skin barrier. Reminder: this is the top layer of our skin and its job is to keep the good things (like moisture) in and the bad things (like dirt) out.

Macadamia seed oil and jojoba oil also help to add hydration, giving you plump and juicy-looking skin. Because who doesn't want that?

How to use: Use weekly, but you can also use it for targeted spot treatments. Cleanse the skin thoroughly, apply a thin layer to the face, neck and décolletage. Leave on the skin for only 10 minutes or until the mask has dried into a clay. Massage the mask with wet fingers to soften before removing with a warm, damp cloth. Follow with a serum or moisturiser.

With a little help from the best of skincare science as well as nature, it's time to say goodbye to oily and blemish-prone skin and hello to the clearer and brighter complexion you've been waiting for.

For more info, check out the Alpha-H Clear Skin Kit With Salicylic Acid here.

Feature image: Getty/Alpha-H.