Meet Alli and Angie from The Amazing Race.

You likely know Alli Simpson as the Aussie TV personality, businesswoman and author.

Alli has teamed up with none other than "momager" (mother) Angie for the upcoming season of The Amazing Race.

This family dynamic is sure to play to the pair's strengths, as mum Angie says she is ready to push herself, "At 52 years of age I feel like I haven't lived my life to the fullest yet."

Angie has said that she can't wait for the experience to help her grow as a person, saying that having her Alli by her side is just an added bonus, "to do it with my daughter is next-level special."

Watch the trailer for FBoy Island. Post continues after the video.

Alli is ready to make waves in the game, having founded the natural beauty brand Botanical Path, she is a savvy individual with fantastic decision-making skills.

The pair are competing on behalf of Dementia Australia, Alli says that having had close proximity to the disease she wants to do whatever she can to help prevent other families from feeling the pain they've experienced because of it.

"My grandma, my dad's mum Chrissie, has gone down really fast with dementia in the last few years. It's been really difficult for us to watch."

The Amazing Race Alli Instagram.

You may well be following Alli on Instagram already considering she has over a million followers, but on the off chance that you don't, you can find her here: @Allisimpson





The Amazing Race Australia: Celebrity Edition is coming soon to 10 and 10 Play.

Image: Network 10.